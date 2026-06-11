Orangeville Canadian Tire donates six-burner BBQ to Shelburne Legion

June 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Orangeville Canadian Tire is stepping up to help the Shelburne branch of the Royal Canadian Legion prepare for summer by donating a new, large barbecue on June 5.

As the summer weather kicks into full gear, outdoor activities are popping up all across the community. The local Royal Canadian Legion in Shelburne has been planning events of its own, including an upcoming barbecue.

Deputy Zone Commander Chris Skalozub said there was just one issue, however: they needed a new grill. So he spoke to Canadian Tire Warehouse Manager Brenda Fedrigoni.

“We really needed a new barbecue,” he said. “We have a puny little thing that just can’t keep up with high volumes of people, and we have an auto show coming up and a barbecue, it wasn’t going to work. So I went down and spoke to Brenda Fedrigoni, and I asked for a donation for a barbecue.”

After approaching Orangeville Canadian Tire with the request, the store agreed to donate a six-burner barbecue with an additional side burner, significantly increasing the Legion’s capacity to serve visitors and raise funds. The donation took place on Friday, June 5.

Skalozub praised Fedrigoni and Canadian Tire for their eagerness to help.

“She was fantastic,” he said. “She said it wouldn’t be a problem, and that she could do this for us right away, and she did it. Boom, done. And then she gave us a deal on the cover, which is a big help for us, because we’re trying to save some money.”

The donation is part of an ongoing relationship between Canadian Tire and Royal Canadian Legion, which has previously seen the store support the Legion with another barbecue and space for community initiatives.

Canadian Tire has been a consistent partner for the Legion’s activities, including allowing members to canvas in-store for the annual Remembrance Day program and providing indoor space during poor weather.

“This store has been fantastic for the Legion for a long time,” Skalozub said. “They’ll let us come down here in Canvas for Remembrance Day, collect donations, and we get to stay out of the rain. We’re very grateful.”

This support helps ensure that important commemorative and fundraising efforts can continue regardless of conditions.

The new barbecue will play a role at future events, strengthening the Legion’s ability to bring residents together, support veterans, and contribute to local causes. And of course, serve some good food.

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