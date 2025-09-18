Orangeville Blitz returns but in a different league for 2025/26

September 18, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Blitz will return to the ice at the Alder Street arena this coming hockey season, but they will be in a different league.

Playing in the Ontario Super Hockey League last year, the Blitz suddenly ended their season during the playoffs and decided to quit before the playoffs were completed.

Blitz management did not explain why they decided to leave.

They issued a statement that said, “We have determined that it is in the best interest of the Orangeville Blitz to respectfully step away from the OSHL.”

The Ontario Super Hockey League folded at the end of the season.

The Blitz are returning to Orangeville this season as a member team of the Northern Premier Hockey League.

Along with the Blitz, the Stratford Fighting Irish have also joined the NPHL for the upcoming season.

After an off-season filled with hard work, new additions to the squad, and high expectations, the Blitz are ready to hit the ice and make a statement in the new season.

“We’re thrilled to bring high-energy, hard-hitting hockey back to Orangeville,” said Blitz general manager Terry Sheppard. “Our fans are the heartbeat of this team, and we can’t wait to fill the arena with noise, pride, and the unmistakable Blitz spirit.”

The Blitz have high aspirations with a roster packed with talent, grit, and local pride.

There are eight teams in the Northern Premier Hockey League Metropolitan conference this season. The Blitz, along with the Halton Hills Coyotes, Six Nations Ironmen, and the Woodstock Lakers, will be in the Loyalist Division.

The League’s Gateway division has the Alvinston Killer Bees, the Stratford Irish, the Strathroy Jets, and the Tilbury Bluebirds.

There is a 20-game regular season schedule.

The Orangeville Blitz home opener is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 3, at the Alder St. arena in Orangeville, when they will host the Six Nations Ironmen.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with warm-ups at 7:30 p.m.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Tickets are available through the Blitz website at www.blitzhockeyclub.ca.

