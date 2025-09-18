Sports

Orangeville Blitz returns but in a different league for 2025/26

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Blitz will return to the ice at the Alder Street arena this coming hockey season, but they will be in a different league.

Playing in the Ontario Super Hockey League last year, the Blitz suddenly ended their season during the playoffs and decided to quit before the playoffs were completed.

Blitz management did not explain why they decided to leave.

They issued a statement that said, “We have determined that it is in the best interest of the Orangeville Blitz to respectfully step away from the OSHL.”

The Ontario Super Hockey League folded at the end of the season.

The Blitz are returning to Orangeville this season as a member team of the Northern Premier Hockey League.

Along with the Blitz, the Stratford Fighting Irish have also joined the NPHL for the upcoming season.

After an off-season filled with hard work, new additions to the squad, and high expectations, the Blitz are ready to hit the ice and make a statement in the new season.

“We’re thrilled to bring high-energy, hard-hitting hockey back to Orangeville,” said Blitz general manager Terry Sheppard. “Our fans are the heartbeat of this team, and we can’t wait to fill the arena with noise, pride, and the unmistakable Blitz spirit.”

The Blitz have high aspirations with a roster packed with talent, grit, and local pride.

There are eight teams in the Northern Premier Hockey League Metropolitan conference this season. The Blitz, along with the Halton Hills Coyotes, Six Nations Ironmen, and the Woodstock Lakers, will be in the Loyalist Division.

The League’s Gateway division has the Alvinston Killer Bees, the Stratford Irish, the Strathroy Jets, and the Tilbury Bluebirds.

There is a 20-game regular season schedule.

The Orangeville Blitz home opener is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 3, at the Alder St. arena in Orangeville, when they will host the Six Nations Ironmen.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with warm-ups at 7:30 p.m.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Tickets are available through the Blitz website at www.blitzhockeyclub.ca.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Fifteen years after Sonia Varaschin’s murder, investigators still seeking ‘missing piece’ to solve case

OPP continues to offer $50,000 reward for information resulting in arrest By Sam Odrowski It has been 15 years since Sonia Varaschin’s body was discovered ...

Local author Angela van Breemen prepares for release of second book in mystery series

By Joshua Drakes Fans of crime literature and the paranormal will have a new book to sink their teeth into in November, as “Revenge is ...

Indigenous reconciliation event coming to Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The County of Dufferin is inviting community members to learn about Canadian history through an Indigenous lens in ...

Family Transition Place celebrates 40 years of empowering and supporting survivors

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is marking a milestone in the organization’s history as it commemorates four decades of ...

Young Orangeville girl among top fundraisers in province-wide Terry Fox Run in Ontario

By Brian Lockhart A young Orangeville girl with a big heart has made a huge effort to help with cancer research by raising thousands of ...

Construction begins on Orangeville road connecting housing development

By JAMES MATTHEWS A long-awaited road to an Orangeville housing development may soon be complete. The construction of a road in the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way ...

Canada’s own ‘Complete Unknown’: Local teenage prodigy heads to university and world fame

On August 10th, Mono’s Taras Petryk gave a spectacular concert at Windrush Estate Winery.  Like “A Complete Unknown”, the recent film about Bob Dylan’s rise ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

By Paula Brown A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and ...

Dufferin residents invited to plant 200 native trees at Splitrock Narrows

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents have the chance to help plant native vegetation in a well-known local part of the ...

Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group recognized for community advocacy

By Joshua Drakes Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group, also known as HABI, has been nominated by the Ontario Brain Injury Association (OBIA) for its outstanding ...