Orangeville Blitz hockey team remains undefeated in the North Division

November 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Blitz are currently in first place in the North Division of the Northern Premier Hockey League with a 6-0 record so far for the season.

An elite, semi-pro men’s hockey team based in Orangeville, the Blitz were founded in 2022, and spent their inaugural season in Erin, Ont., as the Erin Blitz before relocating to Orangeville due to ice-time issues.

At the time of their move to Orangeville, they were the first team above the Junior ranks in town.

The Blitz previously competed in the Western Ontario Super Hockey League, and later the Central Ontario Senior Hockey League, where they won the inaugural COSHL league championship during the 2024/25 season.

In June 2025, the team transitioned to the NPHL for the 2025/26 season.

The team has become a prominent force in Ontario senior hockey. The roster includes many players from Orangeville and the surrounding area, some with past NHL experience, such as Tyler Randell and Ben Thomson.

Several home games this season will have different theme nights, including Veterans Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Minor Hockey Night, and Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

The team aims to provide high-energy, hard-hitting hockey entertainment for the local community and has a strong focus on community engagement.

The next game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 7, when they will take on the Stratford Irish. It is also Veterans Night.

The warm-up will start at 7:30 p.m., and the game will start at 8 p.m.

Scheduling and tickets can be found on the Club’s website at blitzhockeyclub.ca.

Tickets are also available at the door.

