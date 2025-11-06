Sports

Orangeville Blitz hockey team remains undefeated in the North Division

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Blitz are currently in first place in the North Division of the Northern Premier Hockey League with a 6-0 record so far for the season.

An elite, semi-pro men’s hockey team based in Orangeville, the Blitz were founded in 2022, and spent their inaugural season in Erin, Ont., as the Erin Blitz before relocating to Orangeville due to ice-time issues.

At the time of their move to Orangeville, they were the first team above the Junior ranks in town.

The Blitz previously competed in the Western Ontario Super Hockey League, and later the Central Ontario Senior Hockey League, where they won the inaugural COSHL league championship during the 2024/25 season.

In June 2025, the team transitioned to the NPHL for the 2025/26 season.

The team has become a prominent force in Ontario senior hockey. The roster includes many players from Orangeville and the surrounding area, some with past NHL experience, such as Tyler Randell and Ben Thomson.

Several home games this season will have different theme nights, including Veterans Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Minor Hockey Night, and Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

The team aims to provide high-energy, hard-hitting hockey entertainment for the local community and has a strong focus on community engagement.

The next game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 7, when they will take on the Stratford Irish. It is also Veterans Night.

The warm-up will start at 7:30 p.m., and the game will start at 8 p.m.

Scheduling and tickets can be found on the Club’s website at blitzhockeyclub.ca.

Tickets are also available at the door.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada Aggregates and Melancthon residents

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at Horning ...

Coats for Dufferin returns for the 2025 winter season

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Recognizing the growing need for warm, dependable outdoor apparel in the community, Coats for Dufferin is preparing for ...

Mono opposes aggregate operation’s proposal to extract below water table

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono council recently shared its concerns about an aggregate company’s plans to extract material and water from below ...

Concerns about Choices Shelter’s impact on neighbouring residents shared at community meeting

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A community meeting with local residents, Choices Shelter staff, and local leaders was held on Oct. 28 to ...

Dufferin–Caledon MP criticizes 2025 federal budget, claiming it falls short for workers and families

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Government of Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, tabled its 2025 budget on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The ...

Volunteer Dufferin showcases local opportunities at annual volunteer fair

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Local charities and community groups are always looking for volunteers, and on Oct 22, they gathered at the Edlebrock ...

County considers roundabouts to improve road safety

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County thoroughfares may benefit from roundabouts at certain intersections and stretches of road. A September Road Safety ...

Ice storm shows service gaps in rural, urban Dufferin County

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County has requested assistance through the Municipal Ice Storm Assistance Program. The provincial government program was announced ...

Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County hosts Caregiver Retreat Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caregivers dedicate countless hours to care for loved ones, taking careful time to provide the necessary support and ...

‘I’m older than my house’: Bythia St. resident objects to heritage district designation

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Properties that offer little historical significance should not be included in a heritage conservation district. Or that is ...