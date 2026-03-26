Orangeville Blitz done for the season after semi-final loss to Six Nations Ironmen

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Blitz are done for the season after taking a loss in Game 6 of their best-of-seven semi-final series against the Six Nations Ironmen.

The Blitz had a good season, finishing first in the North Division of the Northern Premier Hockey League with a 12-8 record.

With a schedule that started back on Sept. 20, the Blitz played their first game of the season against the Six Nations Ironmen on Oct. 3.

The League has four teams in the North Division. Along with Orangeville, there were teams from Halton Hills, Six Nations and Woodstock in the lineup this season.

The South Division has squads from Alvinston, Stratford, Strathroy, and Tilbury.

During the playoffs, the Blitz eliminated the Woodstock Lakers in a quarter-final series that went five games and wrapped up on Feb. 27.

In their series, the Ironmen knocked out the Halton Hills Coyotes in a series that went five games and ended on Feb. 28 to set up a Blitz/Ironmen semi-final to see which team would be going to the Apex Cup.

The semi-final series got underway on March 6 at the Alder Street area with the Ironmen leaving the ice with a 5-3 win.

The Blitz tied the series after winning 7-3 in Game 2 on Ironmen home ice.

Blitz fans were hopeful after the Orangeville team took a 2-1 lead in the series with a 5-3 win in Game 3.

The series was tied when Six Nations responded with a 3-2 win in Game 4.

A 4-2 loss in Game 5 put the pressure on the Blitz to get back in the series.

The Blitz’ season ended on March 21, when Game 6 resulted in a 7-3 win for the Ironmen on Six Nations home ice at the Six Nations Sports & Cultural Memorial Centre.

The Ironmen will now go to the Apex Cup championship final.

In the South Division semi-final, the Alvinston Killer Bees are up against the Strathroy Jets.

The Killer Bees are leading that series 3-1, with Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday, March 24.

The results of that game were not available at press time.

The winner of that series will face the Ironmen in the League championship.

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