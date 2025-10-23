Orangeville asks for Highway 10 speed limit consistency

October 23, 2025

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville council will ask the Ministry of Transportation to reduce the posted speed limit along a piece of Highway 10.

The section of Highway 10 between McCannell Avenue and Dufferin Road 109 and north of First Street is a heavily travelled urban corridor with multiple signalized intersections and pedestrian crossings that connect residential, recreational, and commercial amenities on both sides of the highway.

Orangeville Fire Department has responded to 67 motor vehicle collisions on this stretch of highway since 2022, and it is recognized that this number does not capture all incidents, particularly those involving property damage only.

Adjacent sections of Highway 9 and Highway 10 are already posted at 60 kilometres per hour, aligning with the surrounding urban context.

“A consistent application of this speed limit would improve overall safety and traffic flow through Orangeville,” Mayor Lisa Post said.

“I’m hoping the education side to this will help drivers to slow down,” said Councillor Joe Andrews. “Unfortunately, it’s going to take some form of police assistance to do so.”

