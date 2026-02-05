General News

OPP reminding residents not to shovel snow onto roadways

February 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There has been a lot of debate this winter when people complain about neighbours shovelling their snow onto the road.

The people doing this seem to think they can throw their snow wherever they want; however, the OPP is reminding residents that shovelling, plowing, or blowing snow onto the road is dangerous and illegal.

The Ontario Highway Traffic Act, Section 181, states that no person shall deposit snow or ice on a roadway without written permission from the Ministry or the road authority responsible for maintaining that road.

Individuals who throw snow on the road may be charged under Section 213(1) of the Highway Traffic Act, which provides for a fine ranging from $60 to $1,000.

Depositing snow onto the roadway creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians.

Snow piles can obstruct sightlines, create icy patches, interfere with snowplow operations, and increase the risk of collisions.

These hazards compromise road safety and place additional strain on winter maintenance crews who must return to re-clear affected areas.

Residents are encouraged to use designated areas on their own property and follow local municipal guidelines for proper snow removal.


