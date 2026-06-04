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OPP express gratitude for community support following on-duty death of officer

June 4, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Provincial Police issued a statement expressing gratitude to the communities served by the Northumberland OPP detachment and beyond for the outpouring of compassion and support following the tragic on-duty death of Sergeant Brandon Malcolm.

Sgt. Malcolm died as a result of a motorcycle crash while on duty on Highway 401 on Monday, April 27.

Sgt. Malcolm had been an auxiliary member of the Toronto police and a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. He joined the OPP in 2020.

“In the days since Sergeant Malcolm’s passing, the OPP has been deeply moved by the kindness shown by members of the public,” the statement said. “From messages of condolence and memorial tributes to the thousands who lined highways and bridges, attended processions, or paused to honour his life and service, these acts of support have not gone unnoticed. The presence of community members, first responders and partner police services standing together during a time of loss has been a powerful reminder of the bond shared between police officers and the people they serve. These gestures of solidarity have provided comfort and strength to Sgt. Malcolm’s family, friends and colleagues during an incredibly difficult time.”

The OPP ask that ongoing respect and privacy be extended to Sgt. Malcom’s loved ones as they navigate this loss.

“This is a difficult time for all who knew and loved Sergeant Malcom. The support and kindness shown by our community means a great deal,” said Inspector Mike Cavanagh, Northumberland Detachment Commander. “As we continue to grieve, the outpouring of care provides us with solace and strength. Thank you.”


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