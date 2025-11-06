Letters to the Editor

Open letter from resident on Strada Aggregates’ quarry application

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

This matters to me because of the following:

Blasting below the water table produces incalculable risks to the supply of pure local water that is essential for our personal use and for the agriculture on which we all depend.

As Melancthon is the headwaters for three major river systems, contamination will flow in all directions to neighbouring communities and water systems. Also consider that a contaminated water supply affects not just humans and agriculture, but the wildlife and habitat of the area as well.

It is disturbing that “Most mining activities (including exploration activities) like soil stripping, trenching, road building, ore extraction, and others, can lead to the release of soil and sediment (fine soil particles) into nearby streams and lakes. Water quality and aquatic habitats can also be affected by increased amounts of sediment in the water column and settling on streambeds.”

“When it is suspended in the water column, sediment can cause tissue rot or even directly kill fish. When sediment settles, it can smother fish eggs and aquatic plants that can decrease both reproductive and survival rates for affected species. Increased turbidity, where light that is unable to penetrate the water due to suspended particles, can decrease water temperatures and make it hard for fish to locate food.” (https://ontarionature.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/mining-inontario-web.pdf pg 15)

Please decide in favour of the health of the environment and the people and creatures who make Ontario their home.

Paula McClintock

Melancthon


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Concerns about Choices Shelter’s impact on neighbouring residents shared at community meeting

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A community meeting with local residents, Choices Shelter staff, and local leaders was held on Oct. 28 to ...

Dufferin–Caledon MP criticizes 2025 federal budget, claiming it falls short for workers and families

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Government of Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, tabled its 2025 budget on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The ...

County considers roundabouts to improve road safety

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County thoroughfares may benefit from roundabouts at certain intersections and stretches of road. A September Road Safety ...

Ice storm shows service gaps in rural, urban Dufferin County

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County has requested assistance through the Municipal Ice Storm Assistance Program. The provincial government program was announced ...

Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County hosts Caregiver Retreat Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caregivers dedicate countless hours to care for loved ones, taking careful time to provide the necessary support and ...

‘I’m older than my house’: Bythia St. resident objects to heritage district designation

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Properties that offer little historical significance should not be included in a heritage conservation district. Or that is ...

Chris Hadfield touches down in Orangeville to talk space and writing career

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville brought Canadian space icon Chris Hadfield to the Opera House on Sunday (Oct. 26) to talk ...

Orangeville asks for Highway 10 speed limit consistency

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council will ask the Ministry of Transportation to reduce the posted speed limit along a piece of Highway 10. The section ...

New debt policy looks to put Orangeville on sound financial footing

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville is getting its books in order as part of a step toward financial sustainability. The current debt load in the 2025 ...

Town of Orangeville celebrates the local library’s impact on the community

By Joshua Drakes The Town of Orangeville celebrated the dedication and services of the Orangeville Public Library as the country celebrates Public Library Month and ...