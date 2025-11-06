Open letter from resident on Strada Aggregates’ quarry application

This matters to me because of the following:

Blasting below the water table produces incalculable risks to the supply of pure local water that is essential for our personal use and for the agriculture on which we all depend.

As Melancthon is the headwaters for three major river systems, contamination will flow in all directions to neighbouring communities and water systems. Also consider that a contaminated water supply affects not just humans and agriculture, but the wildlife and habitat of the area as well.

It is disturbing that “Most mining activities (including exploration activities) like soil stripping, trenching, road building, ore extraction, and others, can lead to the release of soil and sediment (fine soil particles) into nearby streams and lakes. Water quality and aquatic habitats can also be affected by increased amounts of sediment in the water column and settling on streambeds.”

“When it is suspended in the water column, sediment can cause tissue rot or even directly kill fish. When sediment settles, it can smother fish eggs and aquatic plants that can decrease both reproductive and survival rates for affected species. Increased turbidity, where light that is unable to penetrate the water due to suspended particles, can decrease water temperatures and make it hard for fish to locate food.” (https://ontarionature.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/mining-inontario-web.pdf pg 15)

Please decide in favour of the health of the environment and the people and creatures who make Ontario their home.

Paula McClintock

Melancthon

