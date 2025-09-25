Ontario invest $1.2 million in Rotary Park Redevelopment, creating year-round hub

September 25, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Plans to redevelop Rotary Park in Orangeville are receiving significant financial support from the provincial government.

The Ontario government announced on Sept. 19 that it will be investing over $1.2 million in the redevelopment project from its $200 million Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund. The fund looks to revitalize facilities and promote active living across the province.

Ontario’s Minister of Sport, Neil Lumsden, announced the funding at a gathering at Rotary Park in Orangeville on Sept. 19, with Orangeville council, local Rotary Club members, Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, and provincial dignitaries.

“The Town of Orangeville is grateful for the provincial government’s support in the redevelopment of Rotary Park,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. “This investment will allow us to make a host of upgrades, creating more opportunities for residents of all ages to stay active and connected. Parks and recreation spaces are at the heart of strong communities, and this funding helps us continue building a healthy, accessible and vibrant Orangeville.”

Rotary Park’s redevelopment will expand access to modernized sport and recreation facilities in the community. It includes new tennis and pickleball courts, paved parking, accessible pathways, self-cleaning washrooms, LED lighting, and large shade structures.

“The Orangeville Tennis Club has been alive and well in Rotary Park since 1969. We are so proud to be a part of the Rotary Park Redevelopment Project. Our active local membership base grows each year and we are so thankful for the continued investments in sport in our community,” said Orangeville Tennis Club President Rosanne Brett.

Minister Lumsden noted the importance of funding recreation projects, such as the Rotary Park redevelopment.

“Our government is proud to support municipalities like Orangeville by delivering better services and creating more opportunities for people to stay active,” he said. “The revitalization of Rotary Park will provide safe, accessible, and modern recreational spaces that will serve residents for years to come. With investments in local infrastructure like this, we are protecting Ontario’s future, strengthening our communities, and building a more resilient and self-reliant economy.”

The Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund is an application-based program that is part of the Ontario government’s efforts to invest in critical infrastructure throughout the province.

“The government’s investment in the Rotary Park Redevelopment Project will help transform the park into a vibrant, year-round hub for sport, leisure, and community life,” reads a statement from the Ontario government.

“These improvements will extend the park’s lifespan, support local programs and events and create a more accessible space for residents.”

Jones shared her praise for the provincial funding and its impact on recreation locally.

“Our government is taking action to ensure Orangeville remains one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family. By investing in the redevelopment of Rotary Park, we are strengthening our community for years to come through additional recreation opportunities for children, families, and seniors,” said Jones.

The Rotary Club of Orangeville (RCO) has committed to donating $250,000 over seven years to the redevelopment project.

Rotary Park is located at 80 2nd Avenue, Orangeville.

