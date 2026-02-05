Ontario commits $1.3 million in support of water infrastructure in Grand Valley

February 5, 2026

By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Grand Valley is receiving a funding boost from the province.

The Government of Ontario announced up to $1.3 million to strengthen critical water infrastructure on Feb. 1.

The funds will be used to upgrade the Melody Lane Water Treatment Pumphouse and replace Well #3. This will help to support safe drinking water and long-term community resilience.

“This investment will help ensure Grand Valley residents and businesses continue to have access to safe, reliable drinking water,” said Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “By supporting core water infrastructure like Well #3 and the Melody Lane pumphouse, our government is helping our community maintain essential services that families and local employers rely on every day.”

The $1.3 million for Grand Valley comes from Ontario’s Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program – Health and Safety Water Stream (MHIP-HSWS), which helps communities protect essential services and prepare for extreme weather.

“The Town of Grand Valley is very happy to be receiving $1.3 million to rehabilitate the Town’s Well #3 through the Health and Safety Water Stream of the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program,” said Grand Valley Mayor Steve Soloman.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of the Provincial Government in our effort to maintain a safe and healthy drinking water supply for our community. With this new funding, we will be able to continue relying on this source of drinking water for residents and businesses for many years to come.”

