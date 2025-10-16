General News

Ontario allocates $83,200 for upgrades to infrastructure at Family Transition Place

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Family Transition Place (FTP) is set to upgrade its facility in Orangeville with funding from the provincial government.

The provincial government announced in a press release issued on Oct. 10 that Family Transition Place would receive $83,200 for critical upgrades and repairs to their children’s and social services facilities in Orangeville.

“Local agencies are at the core of every strong community. That’s why our government is proud to invest in Orangeville”, said Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “By funding these repairs and upgrades, we are helping ensure that vulnerable Ontarians can access high-quality services and supports in safe and accessible spaces.

The funding received by FTP is part of the provincial government’s plan to invest $16 million to help 153 community agencies across the province complete essential repairs and upgrades.

The funds are provided through the Partner Facility Renewal program, which gives funding to agencies such as shelters for women and children, homes that provide daily support for people with developmental disabilities, facilities for survivors of human trafficking, and facilities for children and youth with special needs.

Family Transition Place will specifically use the funds from the provincial government on HVAC systems and infrastructure.

“This vital funding supports our 2025–26 minor capital project, which will upgrade essential HVAC systems and infrastructure — ensuring a safe, comfortable environment for the women, children, and pets who rely on our services when fleeing gender-based violence or facing homelessness, as well as for our dedicated staff and volunteers,” said Lynette Pole-Langdon, executive director of Family Transition Place.  

“These upgrades also reflect our ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability by reducing energy consumption and lowering CO₂ emissions, helping to secure the long-term efficiency and resilience of our facility,” she added.

Family Transition Place provides a number of services to the community. They include emergency shelter, rural response outreach, support for friends and family members of survivors, women’s abuse counselling, sexual violence counselling, addictions counselling, a 24/7 crisis support line, and youth education.

FTP’s Orangeville-based facility has 12 independent units in its emergency shelter and can accommodate upwards of 28 people, both women and children, at any given time.

Pets are welcome as well.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Three area restaurants broken into overnight, investigation remains ongoing

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Three restaurants in the region were broken into between the late hours of Oct. 2 and the early ...

Headwaters celebrates opening of MRI suite

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has officially opened Dufferin-Caledon’s first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite after years of ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation hosts 2nd Annual Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer to support local cancer care

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Foundation held its second annual Hike to Fight Cancer at the Caledon Ski Club last ...

Consultant urges 37 per cent pay raise for Orangeville council

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A consultant hired by the town recommends a pay raise for Orangeville’s elected officials. Marianne Love of Marianne ...

Mono committee quits in protest to council denying heritage designation

By James Matthews, Local Mono’s heritage advisory committee members resigned as a whole in protest of town council’s decision regarding a local historical farmstead property. ...

Lord Dufferin IODE to host fourth annual Fashion Show fundraiser at Tratoria Semplice

By Sam Odrowski A local not-for-profit group is hosting an annual fundraiser, where several women will dress to impress with fall and winter fashions. The ...

Headwaters invites women to a 12-hour mammogram marathon during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A marathon of mammograms is coming to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The hospital is inviting women ages ...

Community Living Dufferin holds inaugural fundraiser, featuring Campfire Poets

By Joshua Drakes Community Living Dufferin (CLD) held an inaugural fundraiser over the weekend, bringing together residents, local businesses, and volunteers to support people with ...

Celebrating local wilderness: Dufferin’s Bruce Trail Day sees record turnout

By Joshua Drakes The Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club celebrated Bruce Trail Day with true outdoor spirit, bringing in nearly 170 visitors to explore the ...

From COVID car ride to community tradition: Orangeville Halloween Haunt Patrol returns

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hallowe’en is fast approaching, and an Orangeville-based house-decorating contest is returning for its sixth year. The Orangeville Hallowe’en ...