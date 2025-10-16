Ontario allocates $83,200 for upgrades to infrastructure at Family Transition Place

October 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Family Transition Place (FTP) is set to upgrade its facility in Orangeville with funding from the provincial government.

The provincial government announced in a press release issued on Oct. 10 that Family Transition Place would receive $83,200 for critical upgrades and repairs to their children’s and social services facilities in Orangeville.

“Local agencies are at the core of every strong community. That’s why our government is proud to invest in Orangeville”, said Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “By funding these repairs and upgrades, we are helping ensure that vulnerable Ontarians can access high-quality services and supports in safe and accessible spaces.

The funding received by FTP is part of the provincial government’s plan to invest $16 million to help 153 community agencies across the province complete essential repairs and upgrades.

The funds are provided through the Partner Facility Renewal program, which gives funding to agencies such as shelters for women and children, homes that provide daily support for people with developmental disabilities, facilities for survivors of human trafficking, and facilities for children and youth with special needs.

Family Transition Place will specifically use the funds from the provincial government on HVAC systems and infrastructure.

“This vital funding supports our 2025–26 minor capital project, which will upgrade essential HVAC systems and infrastructure — ensuring a safe, comfortable environment for the women, children, and pets who rely on our services when fleeing gender-based violence or facing homelessness, as well as for our dedicated staff and volunteers,” said Lynette Pole-Langdon, executive director of Family Transition Place.

“These upgrades also reflect our ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability by reducing energy consumption and lowering CO₂ emissions, helping to secure the long-term efficiency and resilience of our facility,” she added.

Family Transition Place provides a number of services to the community. They include emergency shelter, rural response outreach, support for friends and family members of survivors, women’s abuse counselling, sexual violence counselling, addictions counselling, a 24/7 crisis support line, and youth education.

FTP’s Orangeville-based facility has 12 independent units in its emergency shelter and can accommodate upwards of 28 people, both women and children, at any given time.

Pets are welcome as well.

Readers Comments (0)