ODSS senior girls maintain first place in District 10 basketball standings

October 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears senior girls’ basketball team is still in first place in the District 10 standings with an 8-1 record after their last game.

The team was 8-0 going into their game against John F. Ross on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

However, they took their first loss of the season in that game.

Plagued by injuries, the Bears were short-benched going into the game, but still put out a good effort with several of the players on the court for the entire game.

It was a late afternoon game with a 5:15 p.m. tip-off time.

At halftime, the Bears were trailing 29-21.

Returning for the second half, the teams traded hoops for the third quarter with Ross staying ahead 42-33 at the end of the second quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the team from John F. Ross pull ahead and take a 61-41 win.

Despite the first loss of the season, the squad was still happy with the effort they put out on the court.

“We were short-benched today; some of our players were injured,” said Bears point guard Paige Corrigale after the game. “It was hard to keep up momentum, especially since we were tired, but overall I think we played okay. Obviously, that wasn’t our best game. On offence, I think we did a good job of attacking the middle and trying to create opportunities.

Corrigale added, “On defence, I think we did well in our zone, especially in the third quarter. We arrived on the court, and moved our feet well and tried not to make too many fouls.”

After the game, the Bears remain in first place in District 10.

Bishop Macdonnel is in second place, followed by John F. Ross, Centennial Collegiate, and Guelph Collegiate.

The Bears will be back on home court at ODSS on Tuesday, Oct. 21, when they will host the team from Bishop Macdonnell.

Game time is 5:15 p.m.

