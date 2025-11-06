ODSS senior girls advance through basketball playoffs

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears senior girls’ basketball team continues to steamroll through the season and has advanced to the semi-final round of District 10 playoffs.

After finishing the regular season with a 13-1 record and first place in the District 10 standings, the team is gearing up to claim the championship.

They entered the playoffs with a quarter-final game against the St. James Lions in the gym at ODSS on Tuesday, Nov.4.

After a strong start, the Bears were leading 17-2 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, they had extended that lead to 30-6.

Pressing hard in the third quarter, the ODSS team led 43-12 with one quarter remaining.

The final was a 51-19 win for the ODSS team. They earned the right to advance to the semi-final round of competition.

“We did well as a team, we got really prepared for this game,” said Bears forward Leah Firth. “This is our biggest week of the season. We practiced and got really prepared for this game and Thursday’s game. We practiced a lot on our defence this week and I think it paid off well because they only scored 19 points. Our offence worked really well, we had a new system. We’ll have a practice tomorrow after school to get ready for Thursday’s game.”

The Bears will now face Centennial Collegiate in the semi-final game. That game is scheduled for today (Nov. 6).

In the other District 10 semi-final, John F. Ross will be up against Bishop Macdonell.

The winners of the semi-final games will meet for the District 10 championship game at the University of Guelph on Saturday, Nov. 8.

