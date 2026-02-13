ODSS girls’ volleyball teams are doing well in the District 10 competition

February 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Scarlet Bears girls’ volleyball teams at Orangville District Secondary School (ODSS) have completed the regular season and will now head into the playoffs.

Both junior and senior teams played their last regular-season games on Feb. 11, with results not available at press time.



Senior girls

The ODSS senior girls’ volleyball team has had a successful season and is in second place in the District 10 standings after winning its last match against the Centennial Collegiate Spartans from Guelph on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

At the end of the match, the Scarlet Bears won 3-2. The ODSS team has now won 10 of 13 matches this season – good for 20 points.

Bishop Macdonell leads the District 10 standings with 11 matches won this year.

The second-place finish leaves the ODSS team in a good spot going into the playoffs.

The District 10 girls volleyball playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Thursday, Feb. 12, with quarterfinal games.

The semi-finals will take place on Feb. 18, with the two winning teams moving on to the 2026 District 10 championship match on Feb. 20.

Playoff berths have not yet been announced.



Junior girls

The ODSS junior girls have had a good season, but are having trouble getting into the plus column.

In their last match on Feb. 10, the Bears lost 3-1 to the Centennial Collegiate Spartans.

That leaves the Bears with a 3-10 match record for the season and currently in sixth place in the District 10 standings.

The team from John F. Ross is currently in first place, having won all 14 matches played this season.

The District 10 junior girls volleyball playoffs will get underway on Thursday, Feb. 12, with the quarter-final games.

Semi-final games are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 18. The two winning teams from the semi-finals will advance to the 2026 District 10 championship game.

The championship is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 20.

