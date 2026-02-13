Sports

ODSS girls’ volleyball teams are doing well in the District 10 competition

February 13, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Scarlet Bears girls’ volleyball teams at Orangville District Secondary School (ODSS) have completed the regular season and will now head into the playoffs.
Both junior and senior teams played their last regular-season games on Feb. 11, with results not available at press time.


Senior girls
The ODSS senior girls’ volleyball team has had a successful season and is in second place in the District 10 standings after winning its last match against the Centennial Collegiate Spartans from Guelph on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
At the end of the match, the Scarlet Bears won 3-2. The ODSS team has now won 10 of 13 matches this season – good for 20 points.
Bishop Macdonell leads the District 10 standings with 11 matches won this year.
The second-place finish leaves the ODSS team in a good spot going into the playoffs.
The District 10 girls volleyball playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Thursday, Feb. 12, with quarterfinal games.
The semi-finals will take place on Feb. 18, with the two winning teams moving on to the 2026 District 10 championship match on Feb. 20.
Playoff berths have not yet been announced.


Junior girls
The ODSS junior girls have had a good season, but are having trouble getting into the plus column.
In their last match on Feb. 10, the Bears lost 3-1 to the Centennial Collegiate Spartans.
That leaves the Bears with a 3-10 match record for the season and currently in sixth place in the District 10 standings.
The team from John F. Ross is currently in first place, having won all 14 matches played this season.
The District 10 junior girls volleyball playoffs will get underway on Thursday, Feb. 12, with the quarter-final games.
Semi-final games are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 18. The two winning teams from the semi-finals will advance to the 2026 District 10 championship game.
The championship is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 20.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Theatre Orangeville’s newest production, Common Ground, is a fun blast from the past

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic 80s ...

Local advocate takes Orangeville council to task over accessibility issues

By JAMES MATTHEWS The top of a new year is a good time to take stock and to re-evaluate the previous year’s tasks and how ...

New noise rules hinder Mono community groups: Orangeville Agriculture Society

By JAMES MATTHEWS There’s concern that the new stricter noise bylaw in Mono will negatively impact many community groups. Council, during its Feb. 10 meeting, ...

Local Special Olympics athlete promotes Tim Hortons Special Olympics donuts

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local Special Olympics athlete Ryan MacBean helped promote inclusion, community support, and athletic opportunity during a Special Olympics ...

Local senior told to vacate county housing following wife’s passing

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne resident currently living in county housing is working to find a new home thanks to an ...

Museum of Dufferin to host Mini Olympics event for Family Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin is bringing some Olympic spirit to Family Day with a Mini Olympics event that ...

Dufferin County joins AMO in advocating for more provincial homelessness funding

By Sam Odrowski The County of Dufferin is sounding the alarm on data recently released by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) regarding homelessness ...

Mono Winterfest brings the community together to brave the cold

By Joshua Drakes Despite cold conditions, hundreds came out to attend Winterfest at the Mono Community Centre on Feb. 1, enjoying outdoor and indoor activities. ...

Mono fears diminished role after province amalgamates conservation authority

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal taxpayers cover the lion’s share of conservation authority costs. The provincial government introduced legislation in October to create the Ontario Provincial ...

Mono council skuttles ballot referendum question

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Mono resident has urged town council not to be so quick to dismiss a request for a referendum on ...