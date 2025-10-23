ODSS athletes compete at District 4/10 cross country championships

October 23, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It was a crisp fall day and just about perfect for the District 4/10 Cross Country Championships held at the Island Lake Conservation Area on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Around 250 athletes from 16 schools around the region participated in the annual event.

This year, the championships were hosted by Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS).

“This is the District 4/10 championships,” said ODSS coach and event convener Rob Berg. “Last week there was the Waterloo Invitational. A lot of these runners and schools were there. You don’t have to qualify at this meet, and it isn’t a qualifying meet. Everyone from this meet goes to CWOSSA. It’s at CWOSSA where you have to qualify to go on to OFSAA. There are around 50 kids in each race.”

Competitors raced in novice, junior, and senior divisions.

Runners in the novice division followed a 3.7 km course. In the junior division, both boys and girls raced on a 5 km course.

The seniors had the longest distance to go, completing the course three times for a 6.2 km run.

Both ODSS and Westside Secondary School in Orangeville had athletes entered in this year’s competition.

Standout results came from ODSS novice girls Georgia Groves, Miyoko Hogveen, and Tyne Hepple-Spence, who finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, in the Novice girls competition.

Chayse Lunnie, representing ODSS, finished third in the Novice boys competition.

Addie McClean finished sixth in the Junior girls’ event.

In the Junior boys’ division, Luka Bailey-Braun finished seventh.

In the senior girls’ event, Ailsa Bogan-Randeraad placed fifth, and Mack Broom placed sixth.

ODSS’s Craig Stevenson won the senior boys’ event with a first-place finish and a time of 20:12.9. In the senior event, Reuben MacLeod, Ryan Lunnie, and Liam Willcott placed fourth, fifth, and sixth.

ODSS results:

Novice girls

Georgia Groves – 4th (15:17.2)

Miyoko Hogveen – 5th (16:01.6)

Tyne Hepple-Spence – 6th (16:02.0)

Olivia Croft – 16th (17:16.7)

Nicole Issler – 17th (17:17.7)

Charlotte Miller – 19th (18:07.04)

Ava Leggo – 22nd (18:51.8)

Taren Claxten – 23rd (18:52.2)

Novice Boys

Chayse Lunnie – 3rd (13:01.9)

Samuel Edmonds – 9th (13:25.9)

Kipton Gear – 15th (14:14.8)

Corey Godfrey – 17th (14:32.8)

Cyrus Minns – 33rd (29:30.4)

Junior Girls

Addie McClean – 6th 22:09.7

Olivia Currie – 14th 25:02.3

Eliana Csordas – 15th 25:02.9

Madeline Hall – 20th 27:19.6

Junior Boys

Luka Bailey-Braun – 7th (18:00.9)

Walter Dickison – 11th (19:51.1)

Isaac Symonds – 15th (20:10.5)

Nathan Mailhot – 19th (20:46.9)

Rohan George – 23rd (21:45.6)

Senior Girls

Ailsa Bogan-Randeraad – 5th (25:28.5)

Mack Broom – 6th (25:33.3)

Keira Phillip – 9th (26:29.4)

Abby Groves – 14th (27:28.1)

Lara Hann – 18th (28:16.7)

Chloejade Grondin – 21st (29.47.8)

Skarlytt Winegar-Tontegode – 23rd (30:33.7)

Moira Masterson – 24th (30:54.1)

Gia Nandkershore – 25th (31:34.0)

Makenna Olmstead – 49th (36:57.3)

Ella Bric – 54th (38:17.6)

Senior Boys

Craig Stevenson – 1st (20:12.9)

Reuben MacLeod – 4th (20:24.0)

Ryan Lunnie – 5th (20:37.9)

Liam Willcott – 6th (20:54.9)

Kieran George – 9th (21:56.9)

Sam Peck – 10th (22:27.9)

Benjamin Haddock – 12th (22:41.2)

Carl Degroote – 14th (23:14.0)

Benjamin Stenzel –18th (23:51.6)

George Bonellos – 23rd (25:02.4)

Oliver Pipher-Swyer – 24th (25:02.6)

Nikko Hogeveen – 25th (25:19.2)

Curran Brindley – 29th (26:20.4)

Michael Bond – 38th (27:32.5)

Kaleb Minns – 63rd (34:31.1)

Westside Results:

Novice Girls

Vanessa Serros – 20th (18:24.4)

Novice Boys

Santino Moscarelli – 6th (13:11.7)

Ethan Stogdale – 29th (17:42.9)

Junior Boys

Reed Scott – 16th (20:16.6)

Senior Girls

Anika Bennett – 20th (20:22.7)

Senior Boys

Brandon Shillum – 33rd (27:10.7)

Brody Hayward – 43rd (28:26.8)

Readers Comments (0)