Sports

North Dufferin Baseball League championship series tied after four games

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League senior division best-of-seven senior championship series between the Owen Sound Baysox and the New Lowell Knights is tied after New Lowell had a comeback weekend.

Owen Sound was leading the series 2-0 going into the weekend. The Baysox won the series opener 5-4 on Saturday, Sept. 6, then followed up with a 7-2 win the following day on their home diamond in Owen Sound.

Returning to the diamond for Games 3 and 4, on Sept. 13-14, the series was tied after clutch hits in the seventh inning of both games sealed the win for the Knights.

Game 3 began with both teams trading runs in the second inning. Owen Sound took a one-run lead in the third, but New Lowell responded with two runs to go ahead 3-2.

The Baysox again had the lead with back-to-back solo home runs from Bryan Post and Steven Barrett.

In the seventh inning, the Knights rallied with key hits to tie the game and walked it off with a single from Brett Elliot for the 5-4 win.

In Game 4 of the series on Sunday, Sept. 14, the Knights were on the scoreboard first, scoring in the first and third innings.

Owen Sound tied the game in the third inning with a two-run home run from Steven Barrett.

The game was deadlocked until the top of the seventh inning when Jake Nicholson hit a bases-loaded double to drive in two runs.

New Lowell retired the Baysox at the top of the order in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-2 win.

The series will continue this week.

Game 5 will take place in New Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 1:00 p.m.

The teams will be in Owen Sound on Sunday, Sept. 21, for Game 6.

That game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

If necessary, the final game, Game 7, will take place in New Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 27, with a 1 p.m. start.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Fifteen years after Sonia Varaschin’s murder, investigators still seeking ‘missing piece’ to solve case

OPP continues to offer $50,000 reward for information resulting in arrest By Sam Odrowski It has been 15 years since Sonia Varaschin’s body was discovered ...

Local author Angela van Breemen prepares for release of second book in mystery series

By Joshua Drakes Fans of crime literature and the paranormal will have a new book to sink their teeth into in November, as “Revenge is ...

Indigenous reconciliation event coming to Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The County of Dufferin is inviting community members to learn about Canadian history through an Indigenous lens in ...

Family Transition Place celebrates 40 years of empowering and supporting survivors

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is marking a milestone in the organization’s history as it commemorates four decades of ...

Young Orangeville girl among top fundraisers in province-wide Terry Fox Run in Ontario

By Brian Lockhart A young Orangeville girl with a big heart has made a huge effort to help with cancer research by raising thousands of ...

Construction begins on Orangeville road connecting housing development

By JAMES MATTHEWS A long-awaited road to an Orangeville housing development may soon be complete. The construction of a road in the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way ...

Canada’s own ‘Complete Unknown’: Local teenage prodigy heads to university and world fame

On August 10th, Mono’s Taras Petryk gave a spectacular concert at Windrush Estate Winery.  Like “A Complete Unknown”, the recent film about Bob Dylan’s rise ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

By Paula Brown A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and ...

Dufferin residents invited to plant 200 native trees at Splitrock Narrows

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents have the chance to help plant native vegetation in a well-known local part of the ...

Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group recognized for community advocacy

By Joshua Drakes Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group, also known as HABI, has been nominated by the Ontario Brain Injury Association (OBIA) for its outstanding ...