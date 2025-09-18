North Dufferin Baseball League championship series tied after four games

September 18, 2025

By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League senior division best-of-seven senior championship series between the Owen Sound Baysox and the New Lowell Knights is tied after New Lowell had a comeback weekend.

Owen Sound was leading the series 2-0 going into the weekend. The Baysox won the series opener 5-4 on Saturday, Sept. 6, then followed up with a 7-2 win the following day on their home diamond in Owen Sound.

Returning to the diamond for Games 3 and 4, on Sept. 13-14, the series was tied after clutch hits in the seventh inning of both games sealed the win for the Knights.

Game 3 began with both teams trading runs in the second inning. Owen Sound took a one-run lead in the third, but New Lowell responded with two runs to go ahead 3-2.

The Baysox again had the lead with back-to-back solo home runs from Bryan Post and Steven Barrett.

In the seventh inning, the Knights rallied with key hits to tie the game and walked it off with a single from Brett Elliot for the 5-4 win.

In Game 4 of the series on Sunday, Sept. 14, the Knights were on the scoreboard first, scoring in the first and third innings.

Owen Sound tied the game in the third inning with a two-run home run from Steven Barrett.

The game was deadlocked until the top of the seventh inning when Jake Nicholson hit a bases-loaded double to drive in two runs.

New Lowell retired the Baysox at the top of the order in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-2 win.

The series will continue this week.

Game 5 will take place in New Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 1:00 p.m.

The teams will be in Owen Sound on Sunday, Sept. 21, for Game 6.

That game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

If necessary, the final game, Game 7, will take place in New Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 27, with a 1 p.m. start.

