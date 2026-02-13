New noise rules hinder Mono community groups: Orangeville Agriculture Society

By JAMES MATTHEWS

There’s concern that the new stricter noise bylaw in Mono will negatively impact many community groups.

Council, during its Feb. 10 meeting, gave third and final reading to legislation that updates the municipal noise bylaw.

Orangeville Agriculture Society (OAS) President Peter Dickins said the new noise guidelines in Mono may eliminate some of the events that groups host at the OAS Events Centre in the town.

That would mean lower revenue for the facility. Dickins estimates that this will mean as much as a 30 per cent reduction in funds flowing into OAS coffers. And that would make it difficult to keep the lights on at the centre.

Should that happen, the many service groups that use the OAS Events Centre will be seeking a new venue.

“It’s very frustrating,” Dickins said. “Our problem is a lot of these events that do create noise, if they can’t operate, that’s a good chunk of our revenue.”

Even though some community groups hold events that don’t generate noise at offensive levels, those groups won’t have a venue if the OAS has to close its facility due to operating costs.

Dickins said it seems as if people have the misconception that the bylaw’s inconvenience is limited to the OAS and its facility. But it pertains to every Mono resident whose enjoyment of their property includes a little noise that someone feels is too much.

On the town’s side of the argument, Mayor John Creelman said when council met Feb. 10 that the former municipal noise bylaw was antiquated and pretty much unenforceable. It wasn’t updated since 2004.

“We already have a noise bylaw,” Creelman said before the council voted to adopt the new rules. “One exists, and I think it’s sufficiently flawed that it’s unfair to everyone. Not just the people who are looking for quiet, but also the people who might be affected would they be charged.”

Council gave first reading to a proposed updated noise bylaw in May 2024 and gave staff direction to undertake a comprehensive public engagement campaign. A survey was sent to all households in June 2024.

That survey was sent to all residents and included written comments submitted by residents and stakeholders, as well as oral comments from two public sessions.

A total of 377 people responded to the survey. Residents were asked to indicate their level of agreement or disagreement with each of six detailed prohibitions. Many comments pertained to regulating specific sources of noise at certain times of the day.

A number of residents advocated for the elimination of Prohibition by Time. Stakeholders, on the other hand, generally argued in favour of maintaining that mechanism.

Paul Dray, the town’s provincial offences prosecutor, along with representatives from OAS and the Credit Valley Conservation Authority, each weighed in on the debate at various points during the process.

Dray recommended that the proposed bylaw be worded to describe noise as being from the operation of any electronic device or a group of connected electronic devices incorporating one or more loudspeakers or other electromechanical transducers, and intended for the production, reproduction or amplification of sound, other than a security alarm.

Creelman said Mono is describing in the new bylaw noise “as a sound or vibration that at the point of reception by its volume or nature is likely to disturb inhabitants.”

That’s a fairly high bar when a complaint gets to a court of law, he said.

“It’s the at-night disturbing the neighbours, the after-hours and things like that that’re the problem,” Councillor Melinda Davie said. “I really feel that this wording and the spirit of this new bylaw will not close down businesses. But will give just a bit more of control over the noisy ones.”

Creelman said the new noise bylaw has been characterized as being directed at the OAS Events Centre.

“I think that’s a little bit unfair to the extent that the bylaw has built within it provisions for exemptions, as does the old bylaw,” he said. “The proposed new bylaw is no more restrictive than what is in place in other communities, including Orangeville.”

He cited Orangeville to make the point that their noise parameters do not restrict the annual blues and jazz festival there.

Should council permit an event to be exempted, Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said the bylaw enables the town to enter into an agreement with the applicant.

“That, I think, is the real key,” Nix said.

Should the CVC wish to hold an evening event at its Island Lake Conservation Area with amplified noise, Nix said they could agree that the CVC has to monitor the sound level to ensure it doesn’t exceed a specific decibel ceiling.

At the OAS Events Centre, some events that have been subject to residents’ noise complaints include rodeos, circuses, tractor and truck pull competitions, and Monster Truck showcases. Other events have featured after-hours music or concerts that have been frowned upon for causing disruption.

Jennifer Arnold, the OAS Events Centre facility manager, said horse shows, dog shows, and various other non-profit events will suffer because of the new bylaw.

“My concern is people are calling us and saying that the fair is cancelled because of this noise bylaw issue,” Arnold said.

Dickins said it seems as if the OAS Events Centre is the target of the tightened sound regulations.

“If that is the case, it is going to affect everybody,” he said.

Coun. Ralph Manktelow disagreed. He said during council’s meeting that he doesn’t feel the new bylaw will limit the OAS or the annual Orangeville Lions Club Home and Garden Show.

“We’re very interested in these events as well,” Manktelow said. “We’re just trying to put some parameters on this which will be acceptable by people in the community. And I thinks this does this.

