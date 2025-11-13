New CEO named at Orangeville Public Library

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Orangeville Public Library is entering a new chapter as its leadership structure changes, with a new CEO taking over at the start of next week.

Replacing Darla Fraser, who retired from the role after 15 years with the library, is Laura Warner.

The Town of Orangeville announced Warner will become CEO on Nov. 17.

“A champion for innovation, Warner brings more than 17 years of leadership experience, including 10 years with public libraries,” reads a press release from the Town of Orangeville.

Warner most recently worked as a senior manager of library resources at the Brantford Public Library and also has prior experience as the director of corporate services and facilities at Saskatoon Public Library.

“Laura’s experience and commitment to community enrichment and engagement make her an exceptional fit for the Orangeville Public Library,” said Heather Savage, general manager of community services for the Town of Orangeville.

“We are excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to her leadership in continuing to grow the library as a vibrant hub for knowledge, connection and creativity.”

Looking at her past experience, Warner has spearheaded wide-ranging technology upgrades, capital projects, and community partnerships.

“Committed to innovation and inclusivity, her work includes initiatives that expanded access to library services, strengthened digital infrastructure and fostered community connection,” reads the town’s press release.

Warner holds a master’s degree from Dalhousie University in library and information studies and public administration. She also brings experience as an active mentor and facilitator of a national library leadership program.

“Warner steps into the role following the retirement of the library’s previous chief executive officer, Darla Fraser,” reads the town’s press release. “She will work closely with library staff, the library board and community partners to continue shaping accessible services for residents of all ages.”

