Mulmur 175 Run for Honeywood raises funds, builds momentum for local arena

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Mulmur 175 Run for Honeywood delivered a strong turnout and community backing, even after an uncertain start to the day.

Organized by the North of 89 Alliance, the event saw early morning snow give way to clearer skies just before the start, creating cool but favourable running conditions along the rural routes surrounding Honeywood.

Lisa Thompson, one of the organizers behind the run, said that despite the weather, the day was a strong success. She also thanked local community partners for their support on the day.

“Although we woke up to snowy skies, the weather cleared up just before the run began, making it cool but great weather for a run,” she said. “We were very pleased with the turn out and the support we received. A big thank you goes to the Mulmur-Melancthon Fire Department for their support and Mulmur Township for supplying water, granola bars, and bathrooms. Another thank you to Shelburne NoFrills for the banana donation.”

In total, 56 participants took part across the event’s distances, including 35 runners in the 5K, 13 in the 10K, and eight children in the kids relay. The mix of experienced runners and first-time participants was a highlight for Thompson, who expressed gratitude to the diverse runners for their support.

“There were people that came up that had never run a 5K before,” she said. We also had a group of guys that always supported North of 89 events, and they came out to run and support the arena. We really appreciate them coming and all the support they offer North of 89 Alliance and the Honeywood arena.”

Fundraising efforts also showed early promise. Organizers report approximately $2,800 raised before expenses, with final totals still to be confirmed.

Proceeds are being directed toward the Honeywood arena, a longstanding community hub in need of upgrades, reinforcing the run’s broader goal of supporting local infrastructure.

Beyond the numbers, organizers pointed to the sense of community as a defining takeaway. Returning supporters of North of 89 initiatives were joined by newcomers, helping to build momentum for future events tied to the Honeywood area.

The exposure was invaluable, bringing more attention to the preservation of local recreational facilities, like the Honeywood Arena, that serve as community hubs in small towns across the region.

With the run now complete, the North of 89 Alliance is already turning its attention to its next major fundraiser, Cobstock 2026, a multi-day summer event set to take place Aug. 22 and 23, featuring tournaments, local food, and community activities in support of the wider North Dufferin area.

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