Monthly Message: Together we can make a difference – ways to Give to Family Transition Place

At Family Transition Place (FTP), our work begins and ends with community. Every day, individuals and families in our region turn to us for safety, support, and hope during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. We continue to meet them with compassion and care because individuals and businesses in our community choose to stand beside us. They choose to believe in the important work that we are doing and support us in ways that are meaningful to them.

One of the most common questions we are asked is, “How can I help?”

There are many ways to give to FTP and the individuals we support, and each one, no matter the size or method, helps to change lives. Below are a few of the ways to support FTP, so we can support those in our community who need our help most.

1. Financial Donations: Flexible and Immediate Support

Financial contributions are the foundation of our ability to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of the women and children we serve. Your donation is tax-deductible ($10 or more) and can be made in several ways: online through our secure form, by e-transfer to donations@familytransitionplace.ca, or by mailing or dropping off a cheque directly to our office: 20 Bredin Parkway, Orangeville (payable to Family Transition Place).

We offer options that allow you to give in a way that’s meaningful to you:

One-time donations provide vital support for our day-to-day services, including our Youth Education Program.

provide vital support for our day-to-day services, including our Youth Education Program. Monthly donations help us build a reliable and stable financial base, ensuring we can sustain long-term programs that so many depend on.

help us build a reliable and stable financial base, ensuring we can sustain long-term programs that so many depend on. Celebration gifts allow you to commemorate birthdays, anniversaries, or other special occasions with a gift that supports others.

allow you to commemorate birthdays, anniversaries, or other special occasions with a gift that supports others. Memorial gifts honour the memory of a loved one while contributing to a cause that saves lives.

2. Planned Giving: A Legacy of Hope

Some supporters choose to make a long-term impact through planned giving, which allows you to include FTP in your financial or estate plans. These legacy gifts help ensure our work continues for years to come and can also provide tax benefits. Planned giving can include:

Bequests in a will

Gifts of life insurance

Donations of securities (stocks, bonds, etc.)

These thoughtful gifts leave a legacy of compassion and demonstrate a lasting commitment to our community’s safety and well-being.

3. Matching Gifts: Double Your Impact

Many companies and employers offer matching gift programs that match the donations their employees, board members and their partners make to charities like ours. This means your gift could be doubled (or tripled!) at no extra cost to you. We encourage you to check with your employer about matching opportunities.

Participating in a matching gift program is one of the easiest ways to increase the impact of your generosity.

4. Donate a Vehicle: Support that Goes the Extra Kilometre

Through our partnership with Donate a Car Canada, you can support FTP by donating a vehicle—a car, truck, boat, motorcycle, or RV. This process is simple: free towing is provided, and the organization handles all the logistics. When your vehicle is sold or recycled, FTP receives the entire proceeds, and you receive a tax receipt for the same value.

This form of giving turns something you no longer need into meaningful support for women and children seeking safety.

5. Product and Service Donations: Meeting Real Needs

In addition to monetary gifts, we gratefully accept product and service donations that help support clients’ everyday needs. While we ask that you contact us in advance to coordinate in-kind gifts, certain items are always in high demand, including:

Personal care products (e.g., body wash, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant)

Tampons

New towels and bedding

Gift cards for local retailers (tax receipts can be provided with original sales receipts)

Your thoughtful donations help meet clients’ immediate needs, offering dignity and support during challenging transitions.

6. Clothing Donations — Supporting Families Through Partnerships

While we are not able to accept used clothing directly at our shelter , we have developed a partnership with local second-hand store, As We Grow, that accepts gently used adult and children’s clothing on our behalf. Simply request that the proceeds from the sale be designated to FTP account #3763.

When items are sold, the proceeds benefit FTP, and clients receive vouchers redeemable for needed clothing. Please call ahead with any large donations.

As We Grow | 3-20 Dawson Rd. | Orangeville, ON | 519-941-8733

Not only do these donations ensure families receive the clothing support they need, but they also reduce textile waste.

7. Food Donations: Nourishing Bodies and Spirits

We gladly accept both perishable and non-perishable food donations (with health and safety considerations) to support individuals and families in shelters. We ask that donors contact us before dropping off food so we can coordinate it safely.

Food donations reflect the caring spirit of a community that looks out for its most vulnerable members.

8. Support Through Shopping, Events, and Fundraising

There are even more ways to give beyond direct donations:

Purchase a gift from our online shop , where proceeds go directly to our programs and services.

, where proceeds go directly to our programs and services. Support fundraising events by donating prizes or attending with friends.

by donating prizes or attending with friends. Organize your own fundraiser and direct the proceeds to FTP.

These creative avenues allow people of all ages and circumstances to contribute in ways that match their interests and capacities.

9. Sponsorship Opportunities: Show Your Support Publicly

Businesses and community organizations can partner with us through sponsorships. Sponsoring events or programs not only supports our services but also tells your network that you stand for safety, dignity, and community wellbeing.

It’s not too late to sponsor our annual International Women’s Day Breakfast taking place at Hockley Valley Resort on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

We work with sponsors to build recognition packages that align with their values and goals. By sponsoring this event, you will strengthen your company’s image, build brand awareness, generate positive PR and most of all, support a very important cause in our community!

To learn more about any of the ways you can support our work and the families we serve, please contact Brennan Solecky at brennan@familytransitionplace.ca or at 519-942-4122 ext. 240.

If you or someone you know needs support, compassionate staff are available to help 24/7.

Call 1-800-265-9178. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

