Monthly Message: The peaceful January slowdown, happy New Year!

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Welcome to 2026! As the holiday decorations come down and routines settle back into place, many businesses experience a familiar January slowdown. After the rush of end-of-year shopping and celebrations, the New Year often brings a time of quiet and peace, one that can feel challenging, but also full of opportunity and new hope.

This seasonal pause offers businesses a chance to reset. January is an ideal time to review what worked, refine strategies, and plan thoughtfully for the months ahead. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, this slower period allows owners to prepare promotions, refresh offerings, and reconnect with customers in meaningful ways before activity picks up again. For our food service businesses in the community, that may mean finding yourself surrounded by tiny pink and white hearts on the menu items, while others may find themselves eating those candy hearts we all say we can’t stand (as our hand reaches for another in the bowl).

The New Year also arrives after what has been, for many, a year marked by uncertainty and rapid change. That businesses are still standing, and have adapted so well, is no small achievement. Resilience has become more than a buzzword — it is a defining strength. Adapting to shifting conditions, supporting staff, and continuing to serve communities have required creativity, endurance, and optimism.  

Adding to that sense of renewal, the year ahead is celebrated as the Year of the Horse. Traditionally associated with success, determination, and forward momentum, the Horse symbolizes progress through perseverance and hard work. For businesses, it’s a fitting reminder that steady effort and bold movement can carry them toward growth, even when the path is unpredictable.

While January may be quieter, it is far from unimportant. It is time to regroup, refocus, and move forward with confidence. As businesses look ahead to Valentine’s Day and beyond, the New Year offers not just a fresh calendar but a renewed chance to build, strengthen, and thrive.


Headline News

RCMP National High Risk Child Sex Offender Database officially launches online

By Joshua Drakes The public now has access to a centralized, accessible database on child sex offenders nationwide for the first time, as part of ...

Two Headwaters MCRT nurses awarded for exemplary service

By Joshua Drakes The impact of community Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRTs) in only a few years of operation has already left a lasting effect ...

Mono man asks council to consider ward system of municipal government

By JAMES MATTHEWS A question from one resident could result in a drastic change to Mono’s municipal governance. It has been said that change starts ...

Alton Mill’s 16th annual Fire and Ice Festival to return with ice carving, fire dancers

By Joshua Drakes The vibrant Fire and Ice Festival will return on Jan. 31 and will run through Feb. 1 at the Alton Mill Arts ...

Local author’s dog rescue becomes symbol of hope in her debut children’s book

By Joshua Drakes A new children’s book inspired by a true story of kindness and community is finding readers far beyond Orangeville. Written by local ...

Choices shelter strives to move people in crisis toward stability

The Choices Shelter works every day to move people from crisis to stability. That’s despite lingering financial challenges. Temporary emergency funding from Dufferin County was ...

Council asks for in-depth study of homelessness in Dufferin County

By James Matthews A deep analysis of local homelessness issues would serve Dufferin County well. That was one of the needs broached as part of ...

County budget reflects today’s services, invests in future amid some uncertainty

By James Matthews Dufferin County is working with an almost seven per cent tax levy increase so far in the early stages of 2026 budget ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very first baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 – Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Carters law firm celebrates 25 years of supporting clients and the community

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Carters Professional Corporation is marking 25 years since opening its doors in Orangeville. That’s a quarter century ...