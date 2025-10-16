Monthly Message: Students explore future careers at DBOT’s Dream Career Event

The Orangeville Fairgrounds buzzed with excitement as more than 1,000 students explored career opportunities during the annual Dream Career Event, hosted by the Dufferin Board of Trade and the Career Education Council.

In the morning, 500 students from the Upper Grand District School Board attended, followed by 500 more from the Peel Dufferin Catholic District School Board in the afternoon. The event featured a dynamic lineup of panelists who shared insights into careers in dentistry, agriculture, hydro, manufacturing, and social work.

A total of 35 exhibitors, including local businesses, showcased a wide range of industries—from paramedics and the OPP to manufacturers, builders, charities, post-secondary institutions, hydro, and accounting firms. Exhibitors also had the opportunity to network with one another, strengthening connections within Dufferin’s business community.

Interactive displays gave students a firsthand look at ambulances, police cars, and prisoner transport vehicles, hydro transformers, hairdressing demonstrations, and manufacturing tools and goods. The event highlighted in-demand careers in Dufferin County and inspired students to explore the many paths available close to home.

Organizers extended their appreciation to event partners, including KTH Manufacturing, Roto-Mill Inc., and the Dufferin Federation of Agriculture, as well as both participating school boards, for helping make the event a success.

