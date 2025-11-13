‘Happy to meet you’

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

There is a Gala this weekend at the Hockley Valley Resort, a grand affair primarily to raise funds for the very fine establishment, programs, productions, and folk that are the fabric of Theatre Orangeville. Patrons have been assured of excellent dinners, wonderful entertainment, and chances to acquire items and experiences via the silent and live auctions.

Ah, but so much more are parts of this and similar galas (although others might be hard-pressed to match the level of talented entertainment as this one). Galas are incomparably valuable for the opportunities to socialize.

There has been a tremendous amount of planning, work, organizing, and dealing with the financing, the decorating – the list goes on. Not to mention the venue’s preparation with the menu and choices, getting the hors d’oeuvres, the entrée, and the divine sweets just right, served with perfection on the night, amid moments of interruption from the stage by the M.C. and performers.

It all has to look easy with not a drop of sweat on a server’s face.

Meanwhile, the gentlemen have given thought to what they will wear to such an evening, and the ladies were likewise seeing to their attire and checking in with their hairdresser for that perfect coiffure.

All this energy and fuss is well worth the attention, for such evenings are few in this relatively rural area. All is at its best, and those evenings deserve the “hail, fellow, well met” that they frequently deliver between friends – or, even a little less than friends, but acquaintances too that have been met well but not often.

Those relationships are mild but treasures; bound by laughter or shared insights that are not burdened by intimacy. Like a spring day that does not demand absolute praise for perfection because there are moderate clouds overhead and the temperature has not settled into summer’s promise of steady warmth; something close to friendship still offers light affection that asks for only that moment with each encounter..

As in attending a gala, sat at a table but not necessarily surrounded by one’s nearest and dearest, there may be companions one has never actually met or an individual whose place was chosen days ago when the seating was arranged by others, busily putting names on cards.

Galas present opportunities to meet and enjoy another life, other tales, perhaps revelations, and who is to say what connection might come to further a business or lead to a deeper emotional relationship?

Galas gather folk together with at least one commonality: the reason for the event, often as a fundraiser for an important part of the community, like the hospital or the local theatre. That aspect brings out the stories of why one is there, one’s involvement with the host, and from that, an acquaintanceship is born.

Sometimes, one is known and strangers are strangers no more, but people who already know and agree – or not – with what one has said or written. It is all good.

Wait: a fierce competition for one of the live auction items rises up. Part of the entertainment is seeing the big donations do their job and entice those who can to spend well, for all is wise. The savvy auctioneer knows the audience, yet there are some surprises from a table of newcomers, maybe recently moved to the town, who are rapidly learning how they have ”lucked in” by coming here. It could be, they had not yet heard how substantial the hospital is; or they might not have truly realized how fabulous the theatre is, welcoming them to attend other wonderful events of entertainment.

Pause: Outside, a fool is walking across the street while texting, and a car barely misses the walker, beeping at them in rebuke. We are so preoccupied with our little screens, and this is very far from the only time a person has made that observation.

As the old saying goes, “remember to take time to stop and smell the roses.” We need that in our lives; we need reasons to socialize “in-person”, whether on a small or grand scale.

During Covid, when entertaining at home was forbidden, friends of mine used Zoom to join other friends and combine their individual dinners, cooking this at one end of the visual and that at the other. It was a fine compromise and push back to the antisocial lives that the times were otherwise imposing. Wine was surely involved to toast their determination to let the conversation flow, basically dismissing the sadness of separation.

The ultimate of that is the Gala, although it comes with a ticket price, and we are there to spend, especially with the gift-giving holiday at our door. Save your money for the next one, likely at about this time of year. It is worth it.

A glass of wine, a fine meal, and the fun and song on the stage combine to encourage conversation around the table, whether that concludes with best wishes at the end of the evening or extends to a lifetime.

Readers Comments (0)