Monthly Message: November brings gratitude, giving, and gatherings at the Orangeville Food Bank

November 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

As the temperature drops and we cozy into the rhythm of November, the festive season is one of the most exciting times of year for us at the Orangeville Food Bank and the Dufferin Food Share – Grand Valley. This month is all about gratitude, community connection, and celebrating the spirit of giving that keeps our programs thriving year-round.

We have so many wonderful things happening in November, and I can’t wait to share them with you! From our Annual General Meeting to our biggest food drive of the year-and even a visit from Santa himself – there’s something for everyone to get involved in this season.

Every November, we celebrate Monthly Giving at the Orangeville Food Bank, and it’s one of the most important times of the year for us.

Monthly donors are such a big part of our organization. Their steady, reliable support allows us to plan for the future and ensure that we can continue to meet the growing needs of our community. With predictable monthly funds, we’re able to purchase fresh food and essential items from wholesalers and ensure our shelves are stocked year-round… even when the giving season slows down.

If you’ve ever thought about joining our monthly giving program, this is the perfect time. Whether it’s $10, $25, or $100 a month, your gift ensures that we can keep doing what we do – feeding hope and building a stronger, more resilient community. Donate at orangevillefoodbank.org/donate

On Monday, Nov. 3, we’ll be gathering for our Annual General Meeting at the brand-new home of the Dufferin Food Share – Grand Valley, located at 27 Main Street North.

We are incredibly proud of this new space and the opportunities it brings to Grand Valley and the surrounding areas. It’s not just a food bank location — it’s our vision of a hub where other community agencies can connect with residents, where partnerships can grow, and where dignity and kindness lead the way.

We invite our community members, partners, and supporters to join us as we reflect on the year’s achievements, share exciting updates for the year ahead, and celebrate the people who make it all possible. Light refreshments will be served starting at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting will follow shortly after.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 22, because we’re going BIG!

That day, we’ll start by hosting our High Five Festive Drive, our final all-store food drive of 2025 – and we’re pulling out all the stops. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., our passionate volunteers will be stationed at Zehrs, Metro, Sobeys, FreshCo, and No Frills in Orangeville, ready to greet you with smiles, high fives, and holiday cheer.

This is one of our most important food drives of the year, and it’s always an incredible day of community spirit. Whether you bring a non-perishable food item or make a financial donation at the store, every contribution helps families in Dufferin County have access to nutritious food this holiday season.

Stop by any of our participating stores, say hello to our volunteers, and help us finish the year strong.

But that’s not all that’s happening on Nov. 22!

We’ll also be at the Orangeville Citizen’s First Annual HollyFest, happening at the Orangeville Fairgrounds on Nov. 22 and 23. We’re so excited to be part of this reimagined community event celebrating the magic of the holiday season.

We’ll be showcasing our brand-new Festive Giving Cards, which we believe are the perfect gift for the person on your list who already has everything. Each card represents a donation made in someone’s honour, available in denominations of $25, $50, or $100. It’s a meaningful way to give back and share the true spirit of the holidays.

Starting Nov. 1, Festive Giving Cards can also be purchased in bulk – a wonderful option for local businesses, schools, or community groups looking to give a gift that truly gives back. To arrange any-sized order, please contact me, Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, at 226-558-2109.

By gifting a Festive Giving Card, you’re not just spreading cheer – you’re putting food on the table for local families and strengthening the community we all love.

To finish off this winterrific day, we’ll be joining our friends and neighbours at the Orangeville Santa Claus Parade, which kicks off at 5 p.m. on November 22nd.

Look for our large food bank logo’d van and wave to our volunteers as we celebrate the season in true community fashion -with joy, laughter, and most importantly, gratitude for all the support we’ve received throughout the year.

November is a month that reminds me how fortunate we are to live in this community. From monthly donors to event volunteers, from business partners to families who give what they can – every act of kindness helps keep the shelves stocked and hope alive. From all of us at the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share – Grand Valley: thank you for being part of this journey with us. Our vision today and always is a well-nourished community.

This week’s Community Voice submission was provided by Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager of the Orangeville Food Bank / Dufferin Food Share – Grand Valley.

Readers Comments (0)