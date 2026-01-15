Monthly Message: How to help neurodivergent teens navigate sleep challenges

For many families, the end of the holidays brings a familiar challenge… getting sleep schedules back on track. Late nights, relaxed routines, and special events can easily disrupt rest. But for families of neurodivergent teens, sleep is often not just a seasonal issue. It is an ongoing struggle, one that the holidays can intensify rather than create.

Many neurodivergent teens experience chronic sleep difficulties long before holiday schedules shift. Parents may notice their teen lying awake for hours, struggling to quiet their thoughts, or feeling alert late into the night despite clear exhaustion. These challenges are not caused by a lack of effort or motivation. Instead, they are often rooted in how neurodivergent brains process time, stimulation, emotion, and transitions.

Autistic teens, for example, may experience differences in their biological sleep-wake rhythms, making it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep. Sensory sensitivities can also interfere with rest; lights that feel too bright, everyday sounds, or certain fabrics can be overwhelming at bedtime. The transition from an active day to sleep can require significant mental energy, making bedtime itself feel stressful.

Teens with ADHD often face a different but equally frustrating experience. Many feel mentally “wired” at night due to delayed melatonin release, which shifts their natural sleep cycle later. Racing thoughts, restlessness, and difficulty maintaining consistent routines can further complicate sleep, even when the body is clearly tired.

Anxiety and depression frequently intersect with these challenges. Many youth who experience mood differences have interrupted sleep. Worry, rumination, and physical symptoms such as muscle tension or stomach discomfort often intensify at night, when distractions fade, and thoughts grow louder.

Gifted teens may also struggle with sleep due to highly active, creative minds that are slow to shut down. Some may need less sleep than their peers, while others require more rest to recover from mental and emotional intensity. Heightened sensitivity, both emotional and sensory, can make it difficult for the nervous system to fully relax.

When the holidays arrive, these existing sleep challenges are often amplified. Later bedtimes, increased screen use, social demands, and changes in routine can push already-fragile sleep patterns further off course. As families transition back to school and work schedules, the pressure to “fix” sleep quickly can add stress for both parents and teens.

It is important for parents to adjust expectations during this transition. While general recommendations suggest teens need eight to 10 hours of sleep per night, neurodivergent teens may not fit neatly into that range. Observing a teen’s mood, energy, and daily functioning is often more helpful than focusing solely on the clock. For some, progress may look like more consistency rather than more hours.

Supporting sleep for neurodivergent teens starts with predictability and compassion. Consistent bed and wake times help regulate the body’s internal clock, while calming wind-down routines can ease the transition into rest. Reducing screen exposure before bed supports natural sleep signals, and creating a sensory-friendly sleep environment can make a meaningful difference. Relaxation strategies, quiet processing time, and small bedtime rituals can help teens feel safe and supported as they settle in.

Equally important is removing pressure around sleep. For many teens, being told they “have to sleep” only increases anxiety. Encouraging quiet rest, modeling healthy sleep habits as adults, and treating sleep challenges as a shared problem to solve can foster trust and reduce stress.

If sleep difficulties persist despite consistent support, professional guidance may be helpful. Healthcare providers can assess whether therapy, sleep interventions, sleep studies, or additional supports are needed.

For neurodivergent teens, sleep has often been complicated long before the holidays begin. As families move forward into the new year, the goal is not to force sleep into a perfect schedule, but to create an environment that supports regulation, rest, and well-being. With patience, flexibility, and understanding, progress is possible, even when sleep has never come easily.

