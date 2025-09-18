Monthly Message: Have you ever heard of a Chamber of Commerce/Board of Trade?

September 18, 2025 · 0 Comments

When people hear the words “Chamber of Commerce” or “Board of Trade,” they often wonder, “hat exactly does that mean?” Some businesses haven’t heard of us, while others may not realize the impact a Chamber or Board of Trade can have on the local community.

Across North America, every city, town, or region typically has its own Chamber of Commerce or Board of Trade. For example, Brampton and Mississauga each have one dedicated to their city, while here in Dufferin County, the Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) supports businesses across our county. While every Chamber and Board has its own focus, they all share one common purpose: to help local businesses succeed.

At DBOT, our work is guided by four main pillars:

Connect – Connecting businesses to each other, to resources, and to opportunities for growth

– Connecting businesses to each other, to resources, and to opportunities for growth Promote – Promoting local businesses to the community

– Promoting local businesses to the community Save Money – Offering programs and partnerships that reduce costs for members

– Offering programs and partnerships that reduce costs for members Advocate – Advocating the needs of businesses at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels

We are a non-profit organization, governed by a volunteer Board of Directors made up of local business owners/leaders. They help guide our priorities so that we remain rooted in the real needs of our local business.

One way we do this is through our annual Business Survey, which gives us valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in Dufferin. The data we collect is shared with our municipal partners and decision-makers so they can better understand and respond to what local businesses need in order to continue to thrive.

The projects we undertake, whether it’s organizing networking events, delivering training opportunities, running “Shop Local” campaigns, or advocating for fair policies, are all designed with one goal in mind: to build a stronger, more resilient local economy.

To summarize, the reason we exist is simple but important: “When local businesses succeed, our whole community benefits.” Strong businesses create jobs, support local charities and events, and contribute to the vibrant Dufferin County.

That is why the Dufferin Board of Trade is here — to be the champion and resource that helps our businesses not just survive, but thrive.

