Commentary

Monthly Message: Have you ever heard of a Chamber of Commerce/Board of Trade?

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

When people hear the words “Chamber of Commerce” or “Board of Trade,” they often wonder, “hat exactly does that mean?” Some businesses haven’t heard of us, while others may not realize the impact a Chamber or Board of Trade can have on the local community.  

Across North America, every city, town, or region typically has its own Chamber of Commerce or Board of Trade. For example, Brampton and Mississauga each have one dedicated to their city, while here in Dufferin County, the Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) supports businesses across our county. While every Chamber and Board has its own focus, they all share one common purpose: to help local businesses succeed.

At DBOT, our work is guided by four main pillars:

  • Connect – Connecting businesses to each other, to resources, and to opportunities for growth
  • Promote – Promoting local businesses to the community
  • Save Money – Offering programs and partnerships that reduce costs for members
  • Advocate – Advocating the needs of businesses at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels

We are a non-profit organization, governed by a volunteer Board of Directors made up of local business owners/leaders. They help guide our priorities so that we remain rooted in the real needs of our local business.

One way we do this is through our annual Business Survey, which gives us valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in Dufferin. The data we collect is shared with our municipal partners and decision-makers so they can better understand and respond to what local businesses need in order to continue to thrive.

The projects we undertake, whether it’s organizing networking events, delivering training opportunities, running “Shop Local” campaigns, or advocating for fair policies, are all designed with one goal in mind: to build a stronger, more resilient local economy.

To summarize, the reason we exist is simple but important: “When local businesses succeed, our whole community benefits.” Strong businesses create jobs, support local charities and events, and contribute to the vibrant Dufferin County.

That is why the Dufferin Board of Trade is here — to be the champion and resource that helps our businesses not just survive, but thrive.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Fifteen years after Sonia Varaschin’s murder, investigators still seeking ‘missing piece’ to solve case

OPP continues to offer $50,000 reward for information resulting in arrest By Sam Odrowski It has been 15 years since Sonia Varaschin’s body was discovered ...

Local author Angela van Breemen prepares for release of second book in mystery series

By Joshua Drakes Fans of crime literature and the paranormal will have a new book to sink their teeth into in November, as “Revenge is ...

Indigenous reconciliation event coming to Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The County of Dufferin is inviting community members to learn about Canadian history through an Indigenous lens in ...

Family Transition Place celebrates 40 years of empowering and supporting survivors

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is marking a milestone in the organization’s history as it commemorates four decades of ...

Young Orangeville girl among top fundraisers in province-wide Terry Fox Run in Ontario

By Brian Lockhart A young Orangeville girl with a big heart has made a huge effort to help with cancer research by raising thousands of ...

Construction begins on Orangeville road connecting housing development

By JAMES MATTHEWS A long-awaited road to an Orangeville housing development may soon be complete. The construction of a road in the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way ...

Canada’s own ‘Complete Unknown’: Local teenage prodigy heads to university and world fame

On August 10th, Mono’s Taras Petryk gave a spectacular concert at Windrush Estate Winery.  Like “A Complete Unknown”, the recent film about Bob Dylan’s rise ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

By Paula Brown A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and ...

Dufferin residents invited to plant 200 native trees at Splitrock Narrows

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents have the chance to help plant native vegetation in a well-known local part of the ...

Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group recognized for community advocacy

By Joshua Drakes Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group, also known as HABI, has been nominated by the Ontario Brain Injury Association (OBIA) for its outstanding ...