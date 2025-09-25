Monthly Message: FTP’s 40th Anniversary Open House reflects on milestone of impact and gratitude

September 25, 2025

The last few months have been especially busy at Family Transition Place (FTP). While continuing to support the hundreds of individuals who rely on our shelter, outreach, and counselling programs for safety, we’ve also been hard at work preparing to welcome our community to our 40th Anniversary Open House.

On Sept. 18, the hard work of our staff, board, and volunteers came together in a beautiful celebration for our community. At our 20 Bredin location, we welcomed over 200 guests — including community members, partners, dignitaries, donors, funders, former staff, volunteers, board members, and clients.

Guests enjoyed staff-led tours of our building, including two open shelter rooms, and had the opportunity to meet team members from each of our program areas. They also explored a special display of mementos and memories from the last 40 years and enjoyed refreshments — all made possible thanks to the generous support of our committed community partners.

It was a day of reflection, celebration, and deep gratitude. For four decades, FTP has provided vital support to individuals and families facing unhealthy relationships and homelessness. This milestone marked not only a celebration of all we’ve accomplished but also a powerful reminder of the work that still lies ahead. Many of the services we offer — services that countless individuals rely on for safety and healing — depend on the generosity of our community and the vital funds we raise.

The event was filled with meaningful moments and a palpable sense of energy. Our community showed up with open hearts and thoughtful questions — including, “What more can we do to help?” There was a shared sense of purpose that reminded us all why we do this work. It was a powerful opportunity for guests to learn about the impact of FTP’s programs and witness firsthand how much we’ve grown over the years.

Reflecting on 40 years of service

Looking back over the past four decades, it’s clear how far FTP has come. When we first opened our doors in 1985, the landscape for supporting individuals experiencing domestic violence was drastically different — fewer resources, limited public awareness, and a lack of coordinated, comprehensive services.

Over the years, FTP has evolved from a small emergency shelter into a full-spectrum service provider, offering 24/7 crisis support, shelter, counselling, housing and legal support, rural outreach, and community and youth education. Our journey has been guided by the incredible resilience of the individuals and families we serve and strengthened by the unwavering support of a community that believes in helping those in need.

While we’ve made incredible strides, the need for our services remains as urgent as ever. The reality was brought into sharp focus following the event — both of the shelter rooms we had opened for tours were filled the very next day. All 12 units in our emergency shelter are currently full, which, unfortunately, is not uncommon.

Domestic violence and homelessness continue to impact individuals and families across every corner of our community. The demand for safe spaces and supportive services remains high — and so does the importance of our work.

As the need for our services grows, securing the financial resources to meet that demand is becoming increasingly challenging. That’s why we continue to rely on the support of our community to sustain our programs, fund essential counselling services, and deliver youth education initiatives that help prevent violence before it starts.

Every donation, every volunteer hour, and every partnership plays a vital role in helping us provide life-saving support to those in crisis.

A call to action

As we celebrate 40 years of service, we also look ahead with determination and hope. While our past achievements are worth honouring, we know there is still much work to be done. The need for services like ours isn’t going away — and with your continued support, we can ensure that FTP remains a safe haven for individuals and families in crisis for the next 40 years and beyond.

We invite everyone to join us in this mission. Whether it’s through donating, volunteering, or simply spreading awareness of the work we do, your support truly makes a difference. Together, we can create a community where everyone has access to the safety, support, and hope they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives.

Thank you to all who have been part of our journey so far. Your belief in our work has made everything possible. Let’s continue working together to ensure that FTP remains a beacon of hope for generations to come.

To learn more — or to find out how you can support families in our community — please contact Brennan Solecky at brennan@familytransitionplace.ca or at 519-942-4122 ext. 240.

