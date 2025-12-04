Monthly Message: Celebrating the season of giving with the Orangeville Food Bank

December 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

Every December, as the streets of Orangeville start to glow with holiday lights at Kaycee Gardens (thank you Optimists club of Orangeville) and the familiar hustle of the season is upon us, we take a moment at the Orangeville Food Bank and the Dufferin Food Share – Grand Valley to reflect on one of the most meaningful gifts our community gives: the gift of securities.

This month is always a time of celebration, gratitude, and looking ahead. For us, it’s also a moment to shine a light on how gifts of securities-donations of stocks, bonds, or mutual funds-help build sustainable, long-term funding solutions for food support in our county. These gifts allow us to dream bigger, plan further, and respond with greater stability as needs grow. They help keep our shelves stocked, our programs strong, and our future secure. In a year when food insecurity has continued to rise, this kind of dependable generosity means the world.

Whether it’s a traditional non-perishable food donation, a gift of securities, or the many innovative ways our neighbours support us, we see every day just how incredible our community is. And as we head into the holiday season, when many people rely on us more than ever, we want to make sure everyone has the information they need about our service hours and upcoming events.

Holiday Schedule Updates

The holidays are a joyful time, but they can also be stressful. We remain committed to ensuring no one is left without the resources they need and that our schedules are clear and accessible.

Orangeville Food Bank – Client Hours

Monday, Dec. 22: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Dec. 24, 25 & 26: Closed

Closed Tuesday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31: Closed

Closed Thursday, Jan. 1: Closed

Closed Friday, Jan. 2: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

We will resume regular operating hours the following week.

Dufferin Food Share – Grand Valley Condensed Holiday Hours

Tuesday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 25: Closed

Closed Tuesday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1: Closed

Regular hours will resume the first full week of January.

We encourage anyone needing food support during the holiday period to visit during these scheduled times. We know this season can stretch household budgets, and we’re here to help in every way we can. Please call us at 519-942-0638 if anything pops up.

Neighbours Community – Pay-What-You-Can Market

Our Neighbours Community Pay-What-You-Can travelling Market will be taking a well-deserved break. The market will be closed for the two weeks over Christmas and New Year’s and will reopen for the Orangeville Market at Westminster on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

This program continues to be a beautiful example of what food dignity looks like, and we are so grateful for every volunteer, community partnership, and shopper who makes it possible.

Looking Ahead: The Coldest Night of the Year

Now, mark your calendars because one of my absolute favourite days of the entire year is right around the corner! The Coldest Night of the Year – or, as I like to call it, THE BEST DAY EVER – is happening on Feb. 28.

This event is our largest annual FUNdraiser, and every single dollar raised supports our neighbours right here in Dufferin County. Whether you join us for the 2K or 5K walk, sponsor a team, or rally your workplace to participate, your involvement helps keep people warm, nourished, and supported all year long.

You can sign up today at:

https://en.cnoy.org/location/orangeville

If your business or organization is interested in sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to me at:

carrie-anne.decaprio@orangevillefoodbank.org

The Coldest Night of the Year is so much more than a walk-it’s a celebration of community, compassion, and the belief that we all deserve to be cared for. I promise you: If you haven’t joined us before, this is the year to jump in.

A Final Word of Thanks

As we wrap up another busy year, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to every donor, volunteer, community partner, neighbour, shopper, walker, and supporter. The Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share – Grand Valley are built on collaboration, respect, and the belief that a well-nourished community is possible when we look after one another.

This December, as you gather with loved ones or reflect on the year that’s been, I hope you consider the impact you’ve made-and the impact you can help us continue to make, because together we can! The gift of securities, of time, of resources, or simply of spreading the word… every gift matters. Every gift feeds hope.

From all of us, thank you – and warmest wishes for a safe, joyful holiday season.

