Monthly Message: Building confidence, independence, and responsibility among youth

February 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

By WonderTree

The pre-teen and young adult years are times of significant growth and change. Young people are learning more about who they are, how they fit into the world, and what they are capable of. During these stages, confidence can feel uncertain. Pre-teens begin to notice how others see them, while young adults may question their abilities as expectations around school, work, and independence increase.

Confidence during these years does not always mean feeling sure or fearless. It means feeling able to try new things, make mistakes, speak up, and keep going even when something feels uncomfortable. Confidence develops through experiences that help young people understand their strengths and build trust in themselves over time.

Everyday experiences that support confidence

Confidence often grows through simple, everyday experiences. When pre-teens and young adults are encouraged to think for themselves, solve problems, and reflect on their experiences, they begin to feel more capable. Activities such as journaling or creative expression allow young people to process emotions, notice progress, and recognize moments of pride.

A growth-focused mindset plays an important role as well. Many young people fear making mistakes, especially when academic, social, or work-related pressures increase. Talking about what was learned from a challenging experience helps shift the focus away from failure and toward growth. Over time, this helps build resilience and self-confidence.

Choice, responsibility, and independence

Being trusted with responsibility is another key way confidence develops. When pre-teens are allowed to make age-appropriate decisions and young adults are supported in building independence, they begin to see that their judgment matters. Planning activities, managing schedules, or taking ownership of personal goals all contribute to a sense of self-trust.

Even when outcomes are not perfect, the experience of making choices and learning from them builds confidence. These moments show young people that they are capable of adapting and problem-solving.

The role of group and community experiences

Group and community-based experiences provide important opportunities to build confidence. Being part of a group helps young people feel a sense of belonging while also developing skills and social understanding.

For some individuals, confidence grows through physical activities where progress can be seen over time. For others, creative outlets such as art, music, drama, or writing provide meaningful ways to express identity and feel proud of their abilities. Interest-based groups focused on learning, technology, or problem-solving can be especially empowering for those who gain confidence through mastery and curiosity.

Leadership and service opportunities also support confidence by helping young people see that their contributions matter and that they can have a positive impact on others.

Supportive relationships matter

While experiences are important, confidence is strengthened most through supportive relationships. When parents, caregivers, educators, and mentors recognize effort, growth, and perseverance, young people feel encouraged to keep trying. Allowing space for challenges without immediately stepping in to fix them shows trust in a young person’s abilities.

Creating safe opportunities for open conversation is equally important. When pre-teens and young adults feel heard, respected, and supported, they are more likely to take healthy risks and believe in themselves.

Building confidence is not about changing who someone is. It is about helping them recognize their strengths, accept challenges, and trust their ability to learn and grow.

Confidence-building programs at WonderTree

At WonderTree, supporting confidence in pre-teens, teens, and young adults is central to our work. Our programs are neuroaffirming and designed to build self-awareness, self-esteem, and meaningful connections.

Autistic Self-Identity Group (virtual)

Our Autistic Self Identity Group provides a supportive space for autistic youth to explore identity, strengthen confidence, and connect with peers who share similar experiences.

Group options include ages nine to thirteen and ages fourteen to eighteen.

The group focuses on self-esteem, self-awareness, social connection, and amplifying autistic voices.

Sessions run from February through May 2026.

The cost is 800$ with no tax.

This program may be covered by OAP Core Clinical Services and by some private insurance plans.

To register, please contact info@wondertreepractice.ca.

Employment Skills Program July 2026

WonderTree will also be offering an Employment Skills Program in July 2026 for young adults in Ontario who are preparing for employment and greater independence.

This program is designed for youth and young adults who are autistic, have ADHD, learning disabilities, and or mental health concerns. Participants will take part in three peer group sessions and three individual support sessions focused on employment-readiness and confidence-building.

The program is open to individuals ages 15 to 21. The cost is 600$ and may be covered by OAP Core Clinical Services or private insurance.

To register or inquire, please contact info@wondertreepractice.ca or call 905 425 9525.

