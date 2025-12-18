Monthly Message: Best gift this season? Supporting local

The holiday season has officially arrived, bringing with it a time for celebration, connection, and reflection.

This year has presented its share of challenges for many of us, which makes supporting one another more important than ever. What better way to celebrate the season than by choosing local, whether that’s shopping for gifts, dining out, or giving back to our community.

Dufferin County is home to a vibrant network of entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and service providers. Our local business directory features more than 500 businesses, offering everything from unique gifts and experiences to essential services.

When you support local, you’re not just checking items off your holiday list; you’re strengthening our community and helping neighbours thrive.

To our local business owners, this season is both exciting and demanding. Remember to take care of yourself amidst the hustle; listening to your body and allowing yourself rest is just as important as meeting your customers’ needs.

Consider collaborating with local charities or nonprofits to spread holiday cheer and raise awareness for important causes. Having a short checklist of recommended gifts, products, or services on hand can also be helpful, as customers often look to you for guidance during this busy time.

Accessibility is key, especially during winter months – keeping walkways clear and spaces safe helps ensure everyone feels welcome.

Most importantly, this is a wonderful opportunity to connect with your customers, build trust, and strengthen relationships. Supporting fellow businesses and sharing the spotlight reminds us that we truly are stronger together.

As the year draws to a close, it’s hard to believe how quickly the time has passed. With a new year just around the corner, now is the perfect moment to reflect, set goals, and look ahead with optimism.

From all of us, we wish you a joyful holiday season and a happy, healthy New Year.

Let’s continue to shop local, support local, and celebrate all that makes Dufferin County such a special place to live and do business.

