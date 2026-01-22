Headline News

Mono man asks council to consider ward system of municipal government

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

A question from one resident could result in a drastic change to Mono’s municipal governance.

It has been said that change starts with a single voice.

Mono resident Bob McCrea asked the town council during its Jan. 13 meeting whether it might put a non-binding referendum question on the 2026 municipal election ballot asking residents whether they support a change to a ward electoral system for the 2030 election.

Voters will indicate their choices for the next town council on Oct. 26.

McCrea said the municipal council of the previous term initiated an electoral reform task force that recommended switching to a ward system. But a decision was made against pursuing such a system.

The municipal ballot in any election of recent memory hasn’t included a specific question to voters, said Fred Simpson, the town’s clerk.

Councillor Elaine Capes doesn’t believe there’s a requirement to adopt the ward system of elected representatives.

“That only sets up conflict and confrontation about, ‘I represent these people,’ and we know that Coun. (Melinda) Davie has mentioned many times that we represent every single resident,” Capes said. “And I think that is the best approach.”

Davie, who wasn’t a member of the last council, questioned why the ward system recommendation wasn’t followed. It was based on a report written by a group assembled by the council of the day.

She wondered if a lack of input, too few responses from voters, had been the reason behind skuttling the recommendation. Too little input isn’t representative of the community’s desires.

Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said he was against the ward system of municipal government during the last term.

“If we can, put a question on the ballot to at least seek the opinion of our residents,” Nix said. “And if it’s a non-binding referendum, fine let’s hear their opinion.”

However, Nix said he remains against the style of municipal representation.

“I think representing everybody in the municipality is the best way to go,” he said.

Coun. Ralph Manktelow said the current system is very good for residents.

“Because we have four people, plus the mayor, who could respond to anybody’s concern,” Manktelow said.

A resident may approach Manktelow to help with an issue. In the current representation setup, Manktelow could direct the resident to Nix or to any other councillor who may be best suited to address the issue.

He said he’s seen over the last almost 12 years that having more than one councillor on issues has worked very well for all parts of Mono.

“I think we have a much superior system,” he said.

Mayor John Creelman said for a ballot’s referendum question to be binding, the results would need to be driven by a clear majority of the electorate. He said it would need to be something like 60 per cent electoral turnout.

“It’s never going to happen,” Creelman said.

Twenty-five per cent of Mono’s eligible voters cast ballots in the 2022 municipal contest. And that was with online and telephone voting available to make the election process easier for residents.

A little more participated in the 2018 municipal election when 33 per cent of eligible voters marked ballots. That turnout was blamed on the many candidates who were returned to council by acclamation that year.

Creelman said he’ll table a notice of motion for council to consider a non-binding referendum about that question. He said McCrea’s question was legitimate, given that a previous council saw fit to seek a recommendation that was turned down.

He believes a fulsome debate could be had by way of a motion.

Creelman said there are neighbouring Simcoe County municipalities that abide by the ward system of governance.

“To that point that you brought up, it doesn’t work well for them (Simcoe municipalities),” Capes said.

“Well, I wouldn’t want to get into diagnosing Simcoe County,” Creelman said. “There are many things that come into play.”


