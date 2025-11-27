Mono approves cutting of trees in three forest tracts, bringing in revenue

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Money grows on trees in Mono through sound forest management practices.

At least, that’s the case when it comes to proceeds from the town’s forest management harvesting. A contract was awarded for work as part of Mono’s Forest Management Plan during a special meeting of council Nov. 18.

Harvest areas are in the Anderson Tract, the Relessey Tract, and the 1926 Tract.

Of the 46 acres to be harvested, it’s estimated there are 15 cords of wood per acre. The work is expected to start in December and carry on until March 2026.

Residents in the vicinity of the targeted areas will be notified by the municipality.

Matt Doner, the town’s public works director, said the town will get slightly less per cord this year. But it will result in about $62,000 to municipal coffers, he said.

Based on the evaluation of six received bids, staff recommended the contract be awarded to McGoo’s Transport of Arthur at the purchase price of $89.73 per cord.

The contract includes labour, material, and equipment necessary for tree harvesting within the three forest tracts.

The town is in the process of inking its 2026 operating and capital budget. The spending document’s current draft indicates $14,000 in revenue from forests.

Deputy Mayor Fred Nix asked if the $62,000 was included as part of next year’s revenue.

“So this is found money,” Nix said.

Les Halucha, Mono’s treasurer, confirmed that the contract was not included in forecasted revenues. It wouldn’t be until the tender is awarded by council, that it could be included, he said.

Councillor Ralph Manktelow asked whether the work would be a clear-cut or a selective harvest.

He was told the trees would be cut as part of selective forest management.

Doner said the trees to be cut were marked a couple of months ago.

“What is the end goal for these forestry tracts?” Manktelow asked.

“These a lot of sickness in some of the red pine that are in there right now,” Doner said.

The town’s forester is working to get those trees cut before the woods are rendered useless. Some of them can be replaced through planting, as in the Anderson Tract several years ago, Doner said.

“The idea is to develop them as hardwood over time,” he said.

Manktelow broached the idea of starting a diversified forest in the affected tracts.

Doner said there’s been some talk about that with the forester.

Some counties operate tracts as revenue sources, but also maintain diversified forests with native species appropriate to the surroundings.

The Anderson and the 1926 tracts are about 100 acres each in total. The Relessey Tract is between seven and 12 acres, said Mono CAO Mike Dunmore.

Nix said the 1926 tract, particularly its eastern end, has been thinned many times over the years. But there’s still a lot of pine left.

“But that forest has been in-filled by hardwoods, beeches and maples,” Nix said. “It’s over half hardwoods now. So these plantation forests of pines will, given enough time, revert back to mixed hardwood forests.”

