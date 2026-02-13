Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council’s Skate Drive accepting donations until Feb. 22

By Sam Odrowski

Anyone with spare pairs of skates in good condition is encouraged to donate them to a local fundraiser, which culminates in a free public skate for the community.

The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council’s Skate Drive kicked off on Jan. 22, and donations of used skates can be made until Feb. 22.

There are four drop-off locations in Orangeville: Alder Street Library (275 Alder St.), Mill Street Library (1 Mill St.), Shoeper Orangeville (78 First St.), and Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre (6 Northmen Way).

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is calling on the community to show their support and attend the upcoming free skate and swap on March 6, from 4 to 6 p.m.

“I want to encourage anyone who has gently used skates to consider donating to the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council’s Skate Drive before the Feb. 22 deadline. A simple pair of skates can mean much more than we realize – it can open the door to confidence and connection by removing another potential barrier to access to recreation programs for everyone. And I hope families will join us for swap day and a free community skate at Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre on March 6,” said Post.

“It’s a great opportunity to come together, have some fun, and make sure everyone feels welcome on the ice! Skate donations are being received at Shoeper, both branches of the Orangeville Public Library and at Tony Rose!”

Everyone is welcome to attend.

