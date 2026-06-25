MacMaster Buick GMC chicken fundraiser sells over 600 dinners for local hospital

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

MacMaster Buick GMC of Brackett Auto Group held its 19th annual chicken dinner fundraiser on June 17 in support of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation, selling over 600 dinners and raising funds that the dealership will match dollar for dollar.

“When we started, we were anticipating maybe 100 chicken dinners — and here we are, 19 years later, selling 625,” said Chad Soper from MacMaster, who helped coordinate this year’s event.

The final dollar total was still being tallied at press time, but Soper confirmed the dealership’s longstanding pledge to match whatever amount is raised — a commitment the group has honoured since the event’s first year.

Last year’s event raised over $5,000 and organizers are hoping this year will generate even more funds for local health care.

The fundraiser traces its roots to a challenge issued by Headwaters Health Care Centre to local businesses nearly two decades ago. Parts manager Jeff Marshall was instrumental in getting it off the ground, bringing in Jim’s BBQ Chicken to barbecue the birds on-site. Dinners are sold with two sides and a bun, with the dealership’s full front sales staff turning out to direct traffic, load cars, and sell tickets.

This year, local businesses came out in strong numbers to purchase dinners in bulk — a growing part of the event’s success, Soper said. Surplus dinners that buyers didn’t need were redirected to local emergency shelters, with more than 50 meals donated to people in need.

The funds go toward Headwaters Health Care Foundation, which is currently fundraising for a new emergency department — a project that carries particular urgency. The existing emergency department was designed to serve 23,000 patients a year but now sees nearly double that.

“Most of our staff live in this community, and at one point we’re all going to rely on that hospital,” Soper said. “If we don’t support them, there’s going to be no emergency room there to assist us. The government doesn’t fund all the necessities to run the place — they need our local community support.”

MacMaster is one of several dealerships under the Brackett Auto Group banner, and Soper said the commitment to community giving flows directly from the top.

“That culture starts with Danny Brackett,” he said. “He believes if you live in the community, you give back to the community.”

Beyond the chicken dinner, the group sponsors hole-in-one prizes at area golf tournaments — including the recent Headwaters Golf Classic — and supports the Rotary Ribfest, cruise nights, the Blues and Jazz Festival, local fall fairs, and minor sports teams.

Next year’s dinner will mark the 20th anniversary of the event, and organizers are already thinking bigger.

“We’re going to try to get to 1,000 chicken dinners next year,” Soper said. “It will be a good workout — but that’s the goal.”

Businesses interested in participating in next year’s event can contact MacMaster Buick GMC at (519) 941-1360 to express interest as the event approaches.

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