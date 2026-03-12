Letters to the Editor

Losing farmland every day

March 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor:


Given the rising cost of food and Ontario’s commitment to increase our population, one would think that preserving farmland would be a priority for our Conservative Government.

Alas, in a province where less than five per cent of the land is prime farmland, the most recent Census of Agriculture indicates that Ontario is losing over 300 acres of farmland per day! Roughly 450 farms every year!

Urban sprawl, aggregate extraction and infrastructure such as the Highway 413 development will make up much of that loss.
If the government were truly focused on Ontario’s economy, saving farmland would be among its top priorities.

A 2024 Ontario Federation of Agriculture report entitled “The Economic Impact of Farming in Ontario” indicates that farm sales contributed over $18 billion to Ontario’s economy and supported $50 billion in the food manufacturing sector. More than the auto sector contributes.

Beyond economics, eating away at this truly sustainable industry is an assault on rural Ontario. The irony here is that politically, the Conservative rural base is supporting a government that is engineering its decline.


Rob Strang
Orangeville


