Lord Dufferin IODE to host fourth annual Fashion Show fundraiser at Tratoria Semplice

By Sam Odrowski

A local not-for-profit group is hosting an annual fundraiser, where several women will dress to impress with fall and winter fashions.

The longest-running service club in Orangeville, the Lord Dufferin IODE, which was first established in 1907, is holding its fourth annual Fashion Show on Thursday, Oct. 23, at Tratoria Semplice (20 Dawson Road, Unit 1).

The show starts at 6 p.m. and will focus on casual women’s fashion, including denim, bamboo, yoga wear, sweaters, jackets, and casual tops. All of the clothing will be available after the show in regular and plus sizes. There will also be purses and accessories available for attendees to purchase.

The fashions are being supplied by Classie Casual Boutique out of Guelph, which has been providing them for the IODE’s fashion shows since 2023.

Funds raised from the fashion show support the Lord Dufferin IODE in donating to various charitable causes in the community throughout the year.

The Lord Dufferin IODE originally established Orangeville’s first hospital in 1912 at the site of the current Lord Dufferin Centre Retirement Residence (32 First Street), and continues to support healthcare in the community by donating annually to Headwaters Hospital. The group also supports the Orangeville Public Library, bursaries for students pursuing post-secondary education, the Orangeville Food Bank, and other charities in need of support.

Tickets to the event are $60 per person and include dinner and the show.

To purchase a ticket or find out more information about the event, contact Dori at 519-941-1865 or Lucy at 647-206-1225.

