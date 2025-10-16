Headline News

Lord Dufferin IODE to host fourth annual Fashion Show fundraiser at Tratoria Semplice

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A local not-for-profit group is hosting an annual fundraiser, where several women will dress to impress with fall and winter fashions.

The longest-running service club in Orangeville, the Lord Dufferin IODE, which was first established in 1907, is holding its fourth annual Fashion Show on Thursday, Oct. 23, at Tratoria Semplice (20 Dawson Road, Unit 1).

The show starts at 6 p.m. and will focus on casual women’s fashion, including denim, bamboo, yoga wear, sweaters, jackets, and casual tops. All of the clothing will be available after the show in regular and plus sizes. There will also be purses and accessories available for attendees to purchase.

The fashions are being supplied by Classie Casual Boutique out of Guelph, which has been providing them for the IODE’s fashion shows since 2023.

Funds raised from the fashion show support the Lord Dufferin IODE in donating to various charitable causes in the community throughout the year.

The Lord Dufferin IODE originally established Orangeville’s first hospital in 1912 at the site of the current Lord Dufferin Centre Retirement Residence (32 First Street), and continues to support healthcare in the community by donating annually to Headwaters Hospital. The group also supports the Orangeville Public Library, bursaries for students pursuing post-secondary education, the Orangeville Food Bank, and other charities in need of support.

Tickets to the event are $60 per person and include dinner and the show.

To purchase a ticket or find out more information about the event, contact Dori at 519-941-1865 or Lucy at 647-206-1225.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Three area restaurants broken into overnight, investigation remains ongoing

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Three restaurants in the region were broken into between the late hours of Oct. 2 and the early ...

Headwaters celebrates opening of MRI suite

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has officially opened Dufferin-Caledon’s first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite after years of ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation hosts 2nd Annual Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer to support local cancer care

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Foundation held its second annual Hike to Fight Cancer at the Caledon Ski Club last ...

Consultant urges 37 per cent pay raise for Orangeville council

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A consultant hired by the town recommends a pay raise for Orangeville’s elected officials. Marianne Love of Marianne ...

Mono committee quits in protest to council denying heritage designation

By James Matthews, Local Mono’s heritage advisory committee members resigned as a whole in protest of town council’s decision regarding a local historical farmstead property. ...

Lord Dufferin IODE to host fourth annual Fashion Show fundraiser at Tratoria Semplice

By Sam Odrowski A local not-for-profit group is hosting an annual fundraiser, where several women will dress to impress with fall and winter fashions. The ...

Headwaters invites women to a 12-hour mammogram marathon during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A marathon of mammograms is coming to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The hospital is inviting women ages ...

Community Living Dufferin holds inaugural fundraiser, featuring Campfire Poets

By Joshua Drakes Community Living Dufferin (CLD) held an inaugural fundraiser over the weekend, bringing together residents, local businesses, and volunteers to support people with ...

Celebrating local wilderness: Dufferin’s Bruce Trail Day sees record turnout

By Joshua Drakes The Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club celebrated Bruce Trail Day with true outdoor spirit, bringing in nearly 170 visitors to explore the ...

From COVID car ride to community tradition: Orangeville Halloween Haunt Patrol returns

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hallowe’en is fast approaching, and an Orangeville-based house-decorating contest is returning for its sixth year. The Orangeville Hallowe’en ...