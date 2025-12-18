Headline News

Lord Dufferin IODE donates funds for audiobooks to Orangeville Public Library

December 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

The ceremonial cheque handover was done on Thursday, Dec. 11, at the Orangeville Public Library’s Mill Street Branch.

Continuing its mission to support the community, the IODE Lord Dufferin Chapter, based out of Orangeville, presented an $800 cheque to the Orangeville Public Library. This is an annual donation that the IODE makes to the library. Judy Yack, education officer for Lord Dufferin IODE, said that it has been a long-running tradition.

“IODE Lord Dufferin Chapter has made donations to the Orangeville Public Library for many years now,” she said.

The funds donated to the library will go towards helping the library with a specific focus: audiobooks, according to Yack.

“The funds donated to the Orangeville Public Library will help to purchase English/French version VOX books for our youth,” she said. “A VOX book is an audiobook that transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along. No need for computers, tables, or CDs, a child simply pushes a button to listen and read.”

This program fits right into the IODE’s goal of supporting youth, education, and community services. The IODE is no stranger to fundraising for local initiatives, as it has for the annual library donation.

The IODE Lord Dufferin has a long and storied history of supporting the community. Founded in 1907, the IODE Lord Dufferin is a venerable women-led charity organization, having been founded just seven years after the IODE itself was formed on a national level.

The chapter has remained committed to improving living conditions for everyone in the area, and even was responsible for some pioneering projects in Orangeville.

“IODE Lord Dufferin is a women’s charitable organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals through education support, community service, and citizenship programs,” Yack said. “IODE Lord Dufferin originated the (first) Orangeville hospital, which was located on First Street, which is now the home of Lord Dufferin Retirement Lodge.”

This donation to the Orangeville Public Library is just the latest in a very long history of community support for the IODE Lord Dufferin.


