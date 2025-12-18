Headline News

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

December 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony.

The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award recipients were announced in a press release issued by Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) on Dec. 15.

The awards recognize Headwaters staff and volunteers who embody kindness, accountability, respect and teamwork.

“These awards honour the people who go above and beyond every day to support our patients, families, and colleagues,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of HHCC. “Our Headwaters Heroes remind us that health care is not only about clinical expertise, but also about compassion, collaboration, and community.”

She added, “The Headwaters Heroes Awards reflect the hospital’s commitment to recognizing the people who make health care extraordinary. Our award recipients inspire us every day. They remind us that true heroes are often those working behind the scenes, ensuring others can succeed.”

During the 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award Ceremony, the Kindness Award went to two hospital volunteers – Mike F. and Dan W.

“Mike and Dan are the welcoming faces behind the information desk every Tuesday morning. Their warmth, patience, and compassion set the tone for the day, ensuring patients and families feel supported,” reads HHCC’s press release. “Their dedication goes beyond their scheduled shifts, driven by genuine care for the community.”

The Accountability Award went to Diagnostic Imaging Technician Nicole B., who has elevated breast health care at Headwaters as a mammography senior.

“She led one of the most successful Breast Cancer Awareness months to date and represents the hospital regularly at community events. Nicole’s advocacy ensures patients have access to high-quality diagnostics close to home,” reads HHCC’s press release.

Dufferin County Paramedic Scott P. received the Respect Award, recognizing his professionalism, leadership and collaborative spirit.

“He created instructional videos to ease the transition to new technologies, contributes actively to the Paramedic Action Committee, and is known for his relentless pursuit of excellence, strengthening both his team and the community,” reads HHCC’s press release.

The Teamwork Award went to Eric C. and Pantera P., both of whom work as senior financial analysts at Headwaters.

“Eric and Pantera are known as a powerhouse duo,” reads HHCC’s press release. “Their collaboration and expertise support leaders across the hospital, from capital projects to funding analysis. Their partnership exemplifies trust, accountability, and innovation, elevating the performance of the teams they serve.”

The IT Team at Headwaters received the Shield of Heroes Award.

“The IT Team are celebrated as the ‘glue’ that holds the organization together. Their tireless support, knowledge-sharing, and problem-solving ensure smooth operations across the hospital. Their teamwork and positivity embody all of Headwaters’ values,” reads HHCC’s press release.


