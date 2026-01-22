Local author’s dog rescue becomes symbol of hope in her debut children’s book

January 22, 2026

By Joshua Drakes

A new children’s book inspired by a true story of kindness and community is finding readers far beyond Orangeville.

Written by local entrepreneur Stacey Tarrant, the self-published debut book, One Love. One Dog. Marley’s Incredible Journey, tells the true story of Marley, a rescued Jamaican street puppy, and the collective compassion that changed her life.

Illustrated by Toronto-based artist Laura Watson, the book pairs playful imagery with a message of hope, empathy, and the power of community.

Real-life photos of Marley and her rescue journey are included at the back, reinforcing that the story is based on a real journey.

“I had felt so moved by the community that stepped up to help her, and then somebody had suggested I write a children’s book about how the impossible becomes possible when we lean on the hearts of others,” she said. “I thought, oh my God, I love that idea. What a great message for kids, what a great way to even show other people that this can be done… So I thought, this is not only an educational opportunity, but the message is so positive. So I say, ‘yeah, I’m going to do it.’”

Encouraged by others to turn the experience into a children’s book, Tarrant invested about $15,000 dollars to self-publish, focusing on simplifying the story for young readers while preserving its emotional core.

The inspiration behind the book came roughly a year ago during a vacation in Jamaica. Three days into her trip, Tarrant encountered a tiny stray puppy on a beach.

“It all started a year ago,” Tarrant said. “While I was on vacation in Jamaica, and I was taking a walk along the beach… and out of nowhere this cute little puppy just runs up and flops up my feet. So I’m petting her, thinking, oh my god, she’s so cute. And then I had this moment of realization that if I left her there, she would die, because it was very clear she was a stray and trying to fend for herself.”

Realizing the dog was struggling to survive, Tarrant contacted Montego Bay Animal Haven and learned it would cost about $2,000 to bring the puppy to Canada. She launched a GoFundMe campaign, which was fully funded within 48 hours by about 60 donors. As the rescue process unfolded, she shared updates online, drawing a growing following invested in the puppy’s journey.

“I used to work at Family Transition Place,” she said. “So I know that donor transparency is very important. So I set up some social media channels and asked the rescue to send me pictures, so I could keep everyone that donated updated.”

When the dog arrived in Canada, Tarrant and her family decided to keep her, naming her Marley after the famous Jamaican singer/songwriter Bob Marley.

It was at this time that Tarrant began planning her book to share her story with a wider audience. It wasn’t an easy process writing her very first book, especially at the start.

“I found the most difficult part was to try and simplify it so that kids would resonate, but still keep the heart and emotion of the story,” she said. “That was sort of the key writing piece – just to simplify the message, but still keep the powerful tone and lessons woven through it.”

Tarrant also had to adapt to a writing style she wasn’t familiar with. Coming from a business background, she was challenged to fundamentally change the way she usually wrote to tackle this book. But it was a welcome challenge.

“It’s a completely different style and genre that I found challenging,” she said. “I think the one thing about me is I do love a good challenge. I just worried because I had no experience here. Anybody without the experience should worry, because you want to put a good product out there to do the story justice.”

Her philosophy of writing paid off.

The response to the book has mirrored the outpouring of support behind Marley’s rescue. Before physical copies were even printed, Tarrant pre-sold 725 copies through organic social media support. Total sales have now reached about 800, with books shipped across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Scotland.

“I was just trying to do the right thing,” she said. “So to see this love ripple out in ways that it has, it’s just surpassed my expectations. Sometimes it just takes those life experiences and moments to realize kind of what life’s all about.”

Locally, the book is available at BookLore in Orangeville and online.

The book’s impact is now expanding well beyond local audiences. A Jamaican animal rescue plans to use it in schools to promote compassion toward animals, while a Grade 5 teacher in Orangeville intends to incorporate it into classroom lessons on empathy, writing, and community action.

Toyota Jamaica has also reached out to Tarrant about a potential collaboration.

“Toyota Jamaica heard about my story,” she said. “They called me and said, ‘You’re a really big deal in Jamaica and we’ve heard about Marley’s story. We’re big supporters of the Montego Bay Animal Haven rescue… We’re interested in bringing 500 copies to the island. Are you interested?’ Of course, I’m like, yeah.”

Toyota Jamaica is also helping to organize media appearances, school outreach, and discussions with resorts about placing the book in hotel gift shops. Tarrant will travel to Jamaica next month for meetings, followed by an official Jamaican launch in March. A portion of the proceeds is being donated to Montego Bay Animal Haven, bringing the story full circle.

What began as a simple mission to bring Marley home has rapidly evolved into a growing legacy of compassion, community unity, and hope.

One Love. One Dog. Marley’s Incredible Journey is available now online and at BookLore in Orangeville.

