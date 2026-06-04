Junior B Northmen move to third place after pair of weekend wins

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It was a busy and successful weekend for the Orangeville Junior B Northmen after they won two games in as many days, both at home and on the road.

The Northmen hosted the Hamilton Bengals on their home floor at the Alder Street arena on Saturday, May 30, in a tight game that saw Hamilton make a huge third-period comeback before the Northmen closed the game with a final goal with 1:20 left on the clock.

The Northmen had a strong opening, scoring three early goals in the first period.

Northmen goals came from Tyler Gronroos, Holton Marshall, and Kieran Witte.

Marshall got his second of the game late in the period to give the Northmen a 4-3 lead heading into the second period.

Connor Leskey scored at 20 seconds into the second period.

Witte got his second of the night early in the frame.

Marshall picked up a hat-trick with his third goal of the night with 10:44 on the clock.

The Bengals had two second-period goals.

Wes Mills scored with 2:40 left in the second period to give the Northmen an 8-5 lead with one period remaining.

Orangeville’s Levi Spindler hit the back of the Bengals net to start the third period scoring.

The Hamilton team came on strong in a bid to get back in the game.

The Bengals scored four goals to tie the game with just 1:50 on the clock.

Gronroos got the tie-breaker with 1:20 left on the clock to give the Northmen a 10-9 win.

The following day, Sunday, May 31, the Northmen travelled to Welland to take on the Raiders.

This game wasn’t much of a contest. The Raiders are winless this year after 16 games and are at the bottom of the standings.

It was an overwhelming win for the Northmen after opening with seven goals in the first period.

After scoring ten goals in the second period, the teams returned for the final period with the Northmen leading 17-2.

The Orangeville team scored four more in the third period for a 21-2 win.

Eleven Northmen players scored during the game. The scoring was led by Gronroos, who got six goals for the night.

The Raiders took 14 penalty minutes during the game, while the Northmen were assessed only one two-minute minor over the three periods.

After the weekend, the Northmen are in third place in the West Division of the OJBLL with a 10-4 record and 20 points.

Overall, they are in fifth place in the 24-team league.

The Six Nations Rebels are leading the West Division and the league with a 15-0 record. They are followed by the St. Catharines Athletics with a 12-3 record.

In fourth place, the Guelph Regals have 20 points and a 10-4 record.

The Point Edward Pacers are in fifth place with an 8-6 record and 16 points.

In the East Division of the OJBLL, the Akwesasne Thunder are leading with a 14-0 record and 28 points.

They are followed by the Halton Hills Bulldogs with an 11-3 record, and the Kahnawake Hunters, who have an 8-5 record.

The Orillia Kings are in fourth place with an 8-7 record, and the Mimico Mountaineers are in the number six spot with an 8-6 record.

The Northmen will be back at their home venue, the Alder Street Arena in Orangeville, on Saturday, June 6, when they will host the Six Nations Rebels.

Game time is 7 p.m.

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