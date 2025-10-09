Headline News

Headwaters invites women to a 12-hour mammogram marathon during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A marathon of mammograms is coming to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC).

The hospital is inviting women ages 40 to 74 to stop by on Thursday, Oct. 24, for a 12-hour community mammothon.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this event, running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., aims to encourage routine breast cancer screening, along with self-care.

“As a general surgeon who works with breast cancer patients, I know that early detection saves lives,” says Dr. Grace Wang, Chief of Staff and Vice President of Medical Affairs at HHCC. “We want to make it as easy and welcoming as possible for women in our community to access this safe and vital screening.”

The hospital is encouraging eligible community members to book their mammogram appointments prior to the event.

“Bring a friend and make the day one of wellness and connection. Participants will be greeted with a flower and entered into a draw for a gift basket,” HHCC shared in a statement on Oct. 7.

State-of-the-art digital radiography is utilized by Headwaters’ mammography program, which is fully accredited by the Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR). HHCC also proudly participates in the Ontario Breast Screening Program (OBSP).

It’s important to note that women ages 40 to 74 can self-refer to book a screening at HHCC directly, without a referral from a physician.
“The community mammothon follows the success of Headwaters’ staff mammothon held on Friday, Oct. 3. During that event, eligible hospital staff booked their own mammograms in a show of leadership and awareness. The initiative was met with enthusiasm and underscored the hospital’s purpose of providing excellent care, close to home,” reads HHCC’s statement.

To book an appointment for the Oct. 24 community mammothon, call 519-941-2410 ext. 2842.

Walk-ins will be accommodated as availability permits, and any patient who is unable to book appointments on Oct. 24 will be booked in for upcoming appointment times.  


