Headwaters celebrates opening of MRI suite

October 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has officially opened Dufferin-Caledon’s first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite after years of advocacy, community engagement, and fundraising.

Staff members, volunteers, and community dignitaries gathered outside the local hospital on Tuesday (Oct. 14) for a special ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the Morningview Foundation MRI Suite.

“This is more than the unveiling of advanced technology. It’s a testament to what we can achieve when we listen to our community, invest in our future, and work together to improve the lives of those we serve,” said Kim Delahunt, President and CEO of HHCC. “With this new MRI, we are not just enhancing our diagnostic capabilities; we are reducing wait times, improving access, and ensuring that our patients receive the answers they need with speed and accuracy.”

In 2022, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones announced that the Ontario government would be committing more than $800,000 in annual operating funding for the first MRI suite in the community.

HHCC is one of 50 hospitals across Ontario included in the provincial government’s announcement of expanded MRI and CT scan services. The expansion of diagnostic imaging to more communities is intended to reduce wait times for Ontarians.

“The new MRI suite at Headwaters is a game-changer for Dufferin-Caledon families. As one of 50 new MRI machines funded by our government, this will enable our community to access vital diagnostic imaging closer to home, for years to come. Thank you to everyone who helped us achieve this historic milestone,” said Jones.

To help bring the MRI Suite to the community, Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) launched a $18 million fundraising initiative called Smart Headwaters. In addition to funding the MRI Suite, the campaign has also helped bring other advancements to the hospital, including a CT scanner, redevelopment of the dialysis unit at Headwaters, and updates to the hospital’s patient record system.

“Today is a proud and inspiring day for Headwaters. We are here to celebrate a milestone that represents not just brick [and] mortar and state-of-the-art technology, but the power of community,” said HHCF President and CEO K.C. Carruthers.

A significant supporter of the Smart Headwaters Campaign was the Roth family, who, through their Morningview Foundation, agreed to match community donations up to $3 million.

“I really want to thank the community for stepping up,” said John Roth. “It is easy to forget how important – and take for granted – the presence of a hospital like Headwaters. Many communities across Ontario and Canada don’t have anything like this, but to keep it alive and keep it working, we all need to [continue our] support.”

After years of fundraising and waiting, the prefabricated building of the suite and MRI machine were both delivered to Headwaters Hospital in August.

According to Headwaters, there are approximately 4,000 annual scans that are referred to other facilities for MRI, meaning the new suite will meet a significant demand for bringing more diagnostic imaging services closer to home for patients.

The MRI Suite, which began completing scans on Sept. 30, is expected to conduct roughly 8,000 scans per year.

“This MRI is more than just a machine; it’s a magnet for new specialists and advanced care. It will help us attract expertise we’ve never had before, expanding the range of subspecialties available right here in Orangeville. It’s a major step forward, not just for Headwaters, but for health care across Dufferin-Caledon,” said Dr. Asad Naqvi, Chief of Radiology at Headwaters.

To learn more about Dufferin-Caledon’s first MRI or other diagnostic imaging services available at Headwaters Hospital, visit www.headwatershealth.ca.

