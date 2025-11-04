Headwaters’ 12-hour ‘mammothon’ screens over 40 women for breast cancer

November 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a local health care facility recently held an event to promote early detection.

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) rallied the community throughout October through an educational campaign to encourage eligible women to receive mammograms.

The campaign culminated in a 12-hour marathon of mammograms, called a “mammothon” on Friday, Oct. 24, bolstering early detection of breast cancer.

“Early detection is a vital part of breast cancer diagnosis and in saving lives. We know that one in eight women in Canada will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and breast cancer is most treatable when caught early,” said HHCC President and CEO Kim Delahunt.

“We were fully booked throughout the 12-hour mammothon, with women from across our community coming in for their mammograms, some arriving with their mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, friends, and neighbours. It’s incredibly inspiring to see our community come together to take this important step in prevention and self-care.”

The mammothon ran from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., where 42 women from the community were screened. Up to 75 per cent of those women received a mammogram for the first time, according to HHCC.

The hospital also launched a successful staff mammothon to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Oct. 3. Throughout the day, 37 HHCC staff received on-site mammograms, inspiring others in the community to do the same.

“Headwaters’ mammography program uses state-of-the-art digital radiography, is fully accredited by the Canadian Association of Radiologists and proudly participates in the Ontario Breast Screening Program,” reads a press release from HHCC issued Oct. 28.

“Women between the ages of 40 and 74 can self-refer, booking directly without a physician’s referral by calling 519-941-2410 ext. 2842.”

The Ontario Breast Screening Program has certified Headwaters as a Breast Assessment Centre.

The hospital is located at 100 Rolling Hills Drive, Orangeville.

Readers Comments (0)