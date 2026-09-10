Dufferin Farm Tour returns for 27th year with five participating locations

September 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Dufferin Farm Tour will return Saturday, Oct. 3, giving visitors an opportunity to visit five working farms across Dufferin County.

The self-guided tour runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free, rain or shine.

Participating farms will offer visitors an opportunity to learn about modern agriculture, meet farm families and see how products including beef, chicken, grain, lavender, maple syrup and Christmas trees are produced.

The tour is marking its 27th year. It began in 1998 and has welcomed thousands of children and adults, helping connect rural and urban communities.

“Most people only experience farming from the grocery store shelf,” said Kent Campbell of the Dufferin Farm Tour committee. “This is a rare opportunity to meet the families behind the food, ask questions, and experience agriculture firsthand.”

This year’s participating farms include:

A fifth-generation family farm that has expanded into grain handling and storage.

A modern Holstein dairy operation showcasing modern dairy farming.

A Christmas tree and maple syrup farm.

A lavender and sunflower farm that produces handcrafted natural skincare products.

A family farm raising sustainable beef, lamb and chicken.

Visitors can meet farmers, see farm equipment, interact with livestock, watch demonstrations and purchase locally grown products at participating farms.

Dufferin County is home to more than 700 farms, which contribute to the local economy and produce food for consumers across Ontario.

Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to make a voluntary donation of a non-perishable food item to support local food banks. Refreshments and local food and products will also be available for purchase at participating farms.

Advance registration is recommended.

For more information and registration, visit:

dufferinfarmtour.com

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