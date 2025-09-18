Going beyond the notes: Lydia Adams and Elmer Iseler Singers present new season

By Constance Scrafield

After more than 25 years with the Caledon-based Elmer Iseler Singers (EIS), Lydia Adams, conductor and artistic director, is excited about the music her group will perform for their 2025-2026 season, their 47th Toronto Concert Season.

The season, titled This Moment to Shine! starts with three marvellous Toronto concerts, staged in two venues, St. George’s United Church and Yorkminster Baptist Church.

TheToronto concerts include, in December, a heady delivery of Handel’s Messiah that will bring together the mass voices of the EIS, the Amadeus Choir, VIVA Chamber Singers, and Lydia Adams as conductor.

These are followed by eight concerts in five cities from October through to April 2026.

As well, joining them now is their next and seventh scholar recipient of the James T. Chestnutt Scholarship, Matthew Boutda. The annual award goes to emerging choral musicians to participate with the Elmer Iseler Singers for a complete season and to be mentored by Lydia Adams.

“Matthew is an exceptional musician, conductor, singer,” Adams praised him, adding, “He has a tremendous gift in making music.”

She explained that a scholar comes into the choir as a singing member and conducting when possible. EIS is going to mentor him and create the opportunity for a “high-level musician to work with a high-level choir.”

There is no easing in, as she said, “Boutda will work right away, go further right off the bat.”

Conductors have to “get off the notes” immediately and find the spirit of the music and make magic with the choir; stretch themselves and take that challenge on.

The scholar begins in the first week of the whole season. As soon as possible, she is asking him to conduct the program and give him that experience. While Adams loves the concerts, for her, the really exciting part is the rehearsals – where a lot of magic happens.

“The final magic is in the concert,” is her assurance.

The secret to finding that magic is making the choir happy to work for the conductor. The atmosphere has to be right as an open, pleasurable experience. So, the singers just want to be there. The aim is to give people as much experience to get out there. Being in front of the choirs is what it’s all about, is Adam’s message.

She said, “Matthew is finishing his doctorate at McGill University – he’s going to do great things.”

Time bows before the power of music in keeping vitality strong: Adams is clear that singing is such a positive thing to do. Where a few new singers have been brought in, “meeting these singers, everything about that is positive.”

Building, that is exciting, Adams believes. To meet such amazing singers, inviting new singers brings a fresh energy.

“The people we have are just amazing,” Adams enthused. “I can’t imagine better colleagues. Part of the circle of life comes with different thoughts.”

She noted that young people today are singing in choirs and that brilliant children’s choruses give youngsters such an amazing grounding. They can sing and go forward, and she was sure to say, “They are nice people.”

Adams talked about singers approaching EIS, who might be graduated choral musicians that want to sing at a high-level, who might be just coming to Toronto, or who have worked in other cities in the country. People come and say they have just moved into the city.

“You want [to] make sure you’re always moving forward,” she said. “There are a lot of composers, such great music and good messages for the earth – that’s a singer at any age.

“There is more than one way that we can create positive energy – to keep this beautiful planet that we have.”

In April, the EIS is performing a concert, The Earth Sings, a wonderful tribute to the late Norma Beecroft and two World Premieres.

Adams said how much she loves presenting first time emerging or professional composers to audiences. Part of the thrill is singing the defining performance for a new work. The conductor has his own take, but with these two pieces, the two Canadian composers, Brad Barnham and Carmine Lappano, are coming to work with the choir.

The seven performances from October to mid-December are all different music. Naturally, the question was how that is rehearsed and managed.

“You have to plan,” was her answer. “Make sure everybody is feeling comfortable. I want to make sure the new people are very comfortable.”

Of the five cities, Owen Sound, Kingston, Barrie, Oshawa, and Brockville, EIS is working with local singers in Owen Sound, Brockville, and Barrie, doing workshops, and then they sing with the choir. “…have a meal together. That’s what brings people together.”

A browse of the EIS website provides all the dates and locations.

Said Lydia Adams, “I think people are looking for something positive, music that is uplifting, – meaning beautiful music. After a concert they will carry a tune with them.”

As an audience member, it is very active; they become part of the performance, as it is important to be engaged in something that is positive. Choral singing is good for that, as beautiful for the audience and the choir.

“As the conductor, I invite them into that situation to be part of the magic,” said Lydia Adams.

For all the details and to purchase tickets: www.elmeriselersingers.com or call 416-217-0537

In other news, Adams is being presented with the Order of Canada today (Sept. 18) at 11 a.m., at Rideau Hall, Ottawa.

The Order of Canada recognizes people who enrich Canada through their contributions in public life.

