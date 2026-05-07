Geranium fundraiser blooms into 30-year tradition for Lord Dufferin IODE

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

This year marks a special anniversary for the IODE Lord Dufferin Chapter’s annual geranium sale.

Soon, gardens across Dufferin County will be home to thousands of geraniums through the group’s 30th geranium fundraiser. What started out small, operating out of longtime IODE member Dori Ebel’s garage, raising around $2,000 in its first year, has grown significantly. The sale now raises around $6,000 to $7,000, run in partnership with 10 and 10 Garden Centre, which grows and stores the plants.

The geranium sale is a critical fundraiser for the women-led not-for-profit service group, Lord Dufferin IODE.

The funds are primarily donated to Headwaters Hospital, as supporting local health care has always been the group’s mission. Lord Dufferin IODE was originally established in 1907 with the goal of building Orangeville’s first hospital, which came to fruition in 1910, as the Lord Dufferin Hospital.

“The sale resonates with people: you’re supporting a charity, but also getting a quality plant for your garden,” Ebel said. “We’ve got about a dozen volunteers — it’s a small but mighty team that generates this.”

Organizers say the geraniums are chosen for their durability and overall quality, noting that they are hardy plants that offer good value for gardeners while also supporting a local fundraiser.

Geraniums are available in red, white, pink or citronella. New this year is an offering of Perennial Black-Eye Susans.

All the varieties are available for $7 each or $45 for a flat of 10.

“They’re a good, hardy plant — that’s why people keep coming back for them,” Ebel said.

“They work well in gardens and in pots, and people like that consistency.”

Organizers say the sale is built on relationships, with repeat customers, community connections, and word-of-mouth support playing an essential role in its continued success.

“You have to know your customer, and they know you. People come back year after year, and those long connections are what keep it going. We’d love more members — it’s women helping women and children,” Ebel explained.

The way the sale is organized has evolved over the years to make it more efficient.

“We used to do everything by hand — writing out orders one by one,” Ebel said. “Now we’ve moved to spreadsheets, and it works quite well.”

At its core, the geranium sale is about more than gardening — it is about sustaining a tradition of local fundraising, supporting hospital services, and continuing a legacy built by generations of women committed to community service.

To place an order, contact Lucy at 647-206-1225 or Faye at 519-938-1564.

The plants are picked up on Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 10 and 10 Garden Centre (634026 Highway 10, Mono).

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