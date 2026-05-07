Friends of the Orangeville Public Library to host annual plant and book sale

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

The Friends of the Orangeville Public Library are inviting residents to browse, shop and support local library services at their annual spring Plant and Book Sale on May 23.

Running from 8 a.m. to noon at the Orangeville Train Station (49 Town Line), the sale is offering a mix of gently used books, plants and other items in a fundraiser that has become a seasonal tradition in the community.

Chair of The Friends of the Library, Shelley Ber, said the sale is one of their largest events of the year and plays an important role in supporting library programs and services.

“The Friends of the Orangeville Library do fundraisers to raise money for items for the library,” she said. “We usually have two book sales a year, but our spring sale is usually the biggest event between the two.”

Shoppers can expect a wide selection, ranging from fiction and non-fiction to children’s books and more. A variety of plants will also be available, timed to coincide with the spring gardening season.

Unlike a typical retail setup, the sale operates on a “pay what you can” model. Visitors are encouraged to fill a bag and make a donation based on what they choose, with all proceeds going directly back to the library. The event is cash only and will run rain or shine.

According to organizers, the spring sale typically draws strong community support and serves as a key fundraiser.

“Last year we raised almost $2,000 for the library,” Ber said. “People are so generous when they know that the money’s going back to the libraries, so we’re hoping for this year to be able to get the books and other items we need.”

The sale is organized by volunteers with the Friends of the Orangeville Library, a group dedicated to supporting and enhancing library services through fundraising and community initiatives. In addition to events like the book sale, the group contributes to programs such as Battle of the Books and other seasonal activities.

Preparations for the event start with collecting donated materials from the public. Organizers are asking residents to contribute gently used books and other items in good condition, ideally books five years old or less, to ensure they are suitable for resale.

Beyond fundraising, the event is also seen as a way to bring the community together. Organizers say it offers residents a chance to recycle books they no longer need while giving others the opportunity to discover something new.

The Friends of the Orangeville Library is also seeking new members as it continues to expand its efforts.

With a mix of affordable finds and community spirit, organizers say the May 23 sale offers a simple way for residents to support their local library while picking up something for their home or garden.

To join the Friends of the Orangeville Library, go to https://www.orangevillelibrary.ca/en/about-us/friends-of-the-library.aspx.

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