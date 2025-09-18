Fifteen years after Sonia Varaschin’s murder, investigators still seeking ‘missing piece’ to solve case

September 18, 2025

OPP continues to offer $50,000 reward for information resulting in arrest

By Sam Odrowski

It has been 15 years since Sonia Varaschin’s body was discovered in a wooded area off Beach Grove Sideroad in Caledon.

The 42-year-old Orangeville woman, who formerly worked as a pediatric nurse, was last seen leaving her parents’ house in Bolton on the evening of Aug. 29, 2010.

She didn’t show up to work the following day, and her white Toyota Corolla was discovered abandoned by Orangeville Police Service (OPS) behind a business in downtown Orangeville. When police got to the vehicle, they saw blood smeared on its rear trunk, and after running the license plate, they found it belonged to Varaschin.

The bloody Toyota Corolla was taken by police and searched to see if they could find a DNA sample inside, whether it be a hair follicle, fingerprint, or clothing fibre.

When the police went to check on Varaschin’s well-being at her townhome on Spring Street, she was nowhere to be found. OPS officers discovered that a violent event had taken place, with a large amount of blood inside the home, and some on the front step. At this point, the OPS contacted the Ontario Provincial Police for assistance, and they collected evidence from the crime scene, searching for the killer’s DNA.

The door to Varaschin’s house was unlocked, with no signs of forced entry into the home. Investigators say they believe the killer targeted her, and while she may not have known who they were, the killer knew who she was.

Police have said the murderer would have left Varaschin’s home covered in blood.

Several days later, on Sept. 5, 2010, a man was walking his dog on Beech Grove Sideroad when it ran into the bush, and he followed. The dog walker was brought to Varaschin’s remains, and he reported it to the police.

Investigators say that due to hot and rainy weather between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, her body was in poor condition, with the DNA evidence being degraded. A coroner did an examination, and samples were taken from the body in hopes of developing a DNA profile to match with a suspect.

Through the Centre of Forensic Science in Toronto, a partial male profile was developed, and hundreds of DNA samples were collected and tested from people in the community. This was not only to find a suspect, but to eliminate potential suspects, using the DNA profile.

“We’ve taken a large number of DNA samples from people, and each one that we collect gets assessed and compared to the DNA profiles that we’ve generated on this case,” said Det. Insp. Shawn Glassford, the lead detective on Sonia Varaschin’s case.

Fifteen years later, a match to the DNA has not been identified. Investigators say this could be due to the murderer never having their DNA put in a database, or they could be deceased.

While the DNA collected is considered a weak sample, DNA technology is constantly advancing, and it could one day become a stronger sample that could result in a match.

“DNA technology is improving almost daily. It’s getting better and better. We keep up with it and looking to utilize it, hopefully in the near future, to assist us further,” said Glassford.

In addition to the DNA sample, a bloody footprint was left behind where Varaschin’s body was found. Analysis determined the style of boot was exclusively sold at Mark’s Work Warehouse and is size 11 or 12.

Other information relating to the suspect includes someone who may have missed work or other important events in their life in the days following the crime, started drinking or using drugs, or changed their behaviour.

The suspect also would have discarded blood-soaked boots and clothing after the murder and is believed to be familiar with Orangeville and the surrounding area. As well, they may have altered their appearance following the crime.

Once Varaschin’s body was located on Sept. 5, 2010, police began canvassing the neighbourhood she resided in, speaking with area residents.

A neighbour reported waking up to a ruckus, with yelling and tires screeching, late on Aug. 29, the night the murder is believed to have been committed.

Her neighbours described her as a pleasant woman who led a quiet life.

Investigators say Varaschin didn’t lead a risky lifestyle; she was quiet but friendly to the people she interacted with.

Her mother, Michelle Varaschin, echoed similar comments and said she enjoyed playing sports, hiking, biking, and skiing.

She told the Citizen she’s frustrated that 15 years later, there hasn’t been any significant progress made in the case.

“I don’t like the way the investigation is going,” Michelle remarked. “Nobody knows nothing.”

She feels more resources should be put into the case and added that if anyone knows any information relating to the murder, they need to speak up.

“Let it be put to rest,” Michelle said.

Glassford said he can understand the frustration felt by loved ones of Varaschin, who still don’t have any answers as to who took Varaschin’s life, 15 years later. He assured the Citizen that resources continue to be allocated to the investigation, and it remains ongoing.

Tips are continuing to come in. More than 1,500 have been submitted to date. This year alone, there have been roughly 30 tips.

“Each one is looked at, each one is assessed, and sometimes we get repeat tips, over the years. But we work them all. We look at every one of them,” Glassford said.

There is a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Varaschin’s murder.

“I’d love to be able to pay somebody that,” Glassford said about the cash reward.

In regard to the information the police are looking for, he said, “To keep it simple, we’re looking to talk to somebody who knows something about what happened to Sonia.”

“Whether it be an ex-boyfriend or a neighbour – anything that somebody maybe has been thinking about for [15] years,” Glassford said. “It does happen. People come forward after a number of years to share something that they’ve been thinking about.”

Even if it’s something small, Glassford encourages people to continue submitting information, particularly if it’s something someone has thought could be useful but figured it’s too late to share.

“Maybe they thought they’d get in trouble if they didn’t tell us. That’s not the case,” Glassford said. “Nobody’s going to get in trouble for telling us something [15] years later. We welcome it.”

Police are unable to disclose how Varaschin was murdered or the weapon used, due to the information potentially compromising the investigation if there is a conviction.

“It’s called hold back evidence,” said Glassford. “So we hold particular things back from the public that only the police and the killer knows, so you know if somebody’s telling the truth.”

But investigators believe someone, somewhere, has a “missing piece” of information that could solve the murder.

Glassford said there have been many instances of unsolved murders from several years or decades ago where a suspect has been apprehended.

In 2009, Barry Vincent Manion was convicted of first-degree murder, abduction, and forcible confinement in relation to the disappearance of 12-year-old Katherine May Wilson from Kirkland Lake, Ont., in 1970.

Improvements in DNA technology and forensic genealogy helped crack the 1975 cold case of “Nation River Lady” in eastern Ontario in 2023. She has since been identified as Jewell “Lalla” Langford, and 81-year-old Rodney Nichols was charged with the murder.

More recently, in June of this year, OPP solved a case from 1991 where 40-year-old Angelien Joesphine Quesnelle was reported missing from Apsley, near Peterborough. David Alexander Snow was charged with first-degree murder in relation to Quesnelle’s disappearance.

Going forward, Glassford said the investigation will continue, and he’s hopeful people will continue to share information that could lead to an arrest.

“We will continue to investigate this case, until we come to a conclusion,” Glassford said. “After 15 years, it’s just important to know that we haven’t given up, and by no means is this a cold case.”

