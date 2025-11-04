General News

Explore the stories behind Dufferin County’s Great War memorial at upcoming event

November 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

In recognition of Remembrance Day, the Orangeville Public Library invites the community to a special Expert in the Library presentation. On Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., learn about the lives and stories of those who are honoured by the Dufferin County Memorial to the Fallen of the Great War.

Lieutenant Colonel Ron Alkema (retired) will share the remarkable history of the Orangeville cenotaph in Alexandra Park and the stories of local soldiers and officers whose names are inscribed upon it.

This engaging talk offers a meaningful opportunity to learn more about Dufferin County’s contributions to the First World War and to reflect on the enduring importance of remembrance.

The program is opened to participants aged 16 and older.

As part of its work to recognize Remembrance Day and honour the local heroes who served our country, the Tales on the Trail installation at Island Lake will once again share the stories of Dufferin County veterans.

In partnership with Credit Valley Conservation and the Museum of Dufferin, throughout November, the storywalk will feature photographs and text for the community to learn about this important part of our history.

Registration is required for the Nov. 6 event at orangevillelibrary.ca/ExpertsEvents


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

County considers roundabouts to improve road safety

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County thoroughfares may benefit from roundabouts at certain intersections and stretches of road. A September Road Safety ...

Ice storm shows service gaps in rural, urban Dufferin County

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County has requested assistance through the Municipal Ice Storm Assistance Program. The provincial government program was announced ...

Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County hosts Caregiver Retreat Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caregivers dedicate countless hours to care for loved ones, taking careful time to provide the necessary support and ...

‘I’m older than my house’: Bythia St. resident objects to heritage district designation

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Properties that offer little historical significance should not be included in a heritage conservation district. Or that is ...

Chris Hadfield touches down in Orangeville to talk space and writing career

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville brought Canadian space icon Chris Hadfield to the Opera House on Sunday (Oct. 26) to talk ...

Orangeville asks for Highway 10 speed limit consistency

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council will ask the Ministry of Transportation to reduce the posted speed limit along a piece of Highway 10. The section ...

New debt policy looks to put Orangeville on sound financial footing

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville is getting its books in order as part of a step toward financial sustainability. The current debt load in the 2025 ...

Town of Orangeville celebrates the local library’s impact on the community

By Joshua Drakes The Town of Orangeville celebrated the dedication and services of the Orangeville Public Library as the country celebrates Public Library Month and ...

No breaks from parking fees for Mono residents, says council

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Being a Mono resident won’t get you off the hook for parking fees at parks and conservation areas. ...

Two decades of dedication: Dufferin County paramedic receives Governor General’s Exemplary Service Medal

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A member of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) recently received Canada’s highest honour for the profession, recognizing ...