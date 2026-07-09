Essa man dies following single-vehicle collision in Orangeville

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, along with local EMS and fire services, responded to a serious single motor vehicle collision in Orangeville, involving an Essa man.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Broadway between Diane Drive and Blind Line for a single motor vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle, on the afternoon of June 30.

The driver, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a Newmarket-area trauma centre due to the severity of his injuries.

As a result of the collision, on July 1, 2026, the driver, a 44-year-old male from Essa, was pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and wish to access support services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Readers Comments (0)